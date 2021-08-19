20 Kid-Friendly Movies About Pirates For Your Little Buccaneer

If you or your kids have ever dreamed of sailing the seven seas in search of treasure, then a pirate’s life is probably for you. These movies for kids and families about pirates will take you to lands near and far in an adventure of epic proportions.

There is something about being a pirate that seems so appealing to kids. I mean, who wouldn’t want to spend their days exploring the open sea on a boat, fighting off enemies, searching for buried treasure, and seeing where the wind blows them? But it’s also best that kids just play pretend when it comes to being a pirate. Spending all of that time in the open ocean seems kind of dangerous and just a little lonely.

But these movies will make everyone in the family feel as if they’re a pirate, even if they haven’t earned their sea legs just yet. Whether you watch a classic film like Peter Pan or Hook or opt for an international film like Captain Sabertooth and the Treasure of Llama Rama, you will automatically be transported to the ocean. And some of these films, like Pirates of Penzance and Ice Age 4 use music and humor to make being a pirate seem so interesting.

Even if boats make you seasick, you will find a pirate movie that everyone in the family will want to watch.

1 The Adventures of Tintin Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube After Tintin and his friends discover directions to a sunken ship, they end up on an action-packed journey to uncover the ship’s secrets, which may hold a vast fortune, or an ancient curse. Watch The Adventures of Tintin, rated PG, on Paramount+.

2 Captain Sabertooth and the Treasure of Lama Rama Sola Media/YouTube In this international film from Norway, Captain Sabertooth and his crew set sail to find a treasure hidden in the lands of Lama Rama. But Pinky, an 11-year-old boy who dreams of being a part of Captain Sabertooth’s crew, may thwart his plans. Rent Captain Sabertooth and the Treasure of Lama Rama, rated PG, on iTunes for $3.99.

3 Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie YouTube Movies When Arnold and his friends win a class trip to San Lorenzo, their trip takes them on a swashbuckling adventure and a turn for the worst, leading them down the same dangerous path as Arnold’s missing parents. Watch Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie, rated TV-PG, on Netflix.

4 Hook Power Nerd/YouTube Middle-aged lawyer Peter Banning must return to his origins as Peter Pan when Captain Hook abducts his young children. But Peter’s old gang in Neverland might not be as willing to help their old leader rescue his children and save the day. Watch Hook, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video.

5 Ice Age 4: Continental Drift YouTube Movies Manny the Mammoth and his friends experience consequences when the continents drift apart. Forced to find their way back home, the group of animals set sail on a floating iceberg, led by a band of pirates. Watch Ice Age 4: Continental Drift, rated PG, on HBO Max.

6 Labou Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Three young friends set out to find a pirate ship lost in the Louisiana bayou, where instead they discover a magical, friendly, swamp creature named Labou who helps them save the bayou from destruction. Rent Labou, rated G, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

7 LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash WB Kids/YouTube The Mystery Inc. gang heads to Blowout Beach for a seriously cool party. But when the Ghost Pirates show up and threaten to ruin all of the fun, it’s up to the gang to make sure their party is a smashing success. Rent LEGO Scooby-Doo! Beach Blowout Bash, unrated, on Google Play for $2.99.

8 Muppet Treasure Island YouTube Movies The muppets take to the seas in search of what else? Treasure. Good thing Captain Smollett, aka Kermit the Frog, is at the helm of the ship to steer them away from the greedy Long John Silver. Watch Muppet Treasure Island, rated G, on Disney+.

9 Pan Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube This 2015 adaptation of Peter Pan imagines Peter as a 12-year-old orphan, who is whisked away to the world of Neverland. Once he’s there, he must band together with his new friends to fight the evil pirate, Blackbeard. Watch Pan, rated PG, on Hulu.

10 Peter Pan Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Peter Pan, the hero of Wendy’s stories, whisks away her and her brothers to the magical world of Never Land. After exploring the island and meeting Peter’s friends, the Lost Boys, they engage in a battle with the evil Captain Hook. It should be noted, according to Disney, that the movie includes negative depictions or misrepresentations of cultures. Watch Peter Pan, rated G, on Disney+.

11 Peter Pan (2003) YouTube Movies After Wendy Darling and her brothers meet Peter Pan, a boy who never ages, they get transported to the island of Neverland. But when the evil pirate, Captain Hook, kidnaps Wendy and her brothers, it’s up to Peter and the Lost Boys to save them. Watch Peter Pan, rated PG, on Peacock.

12 The Pirates! Band of Misfits YouTube Movies An enthusiastic pirate captain and his ragtag crew help their fearless leader attempt to win the title of Pirate of the Year. But first they have to defeat their rivals, Black Bellamy and Cutlass Liz. Rent The Pirates! Band of Misfits, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video, for $3.99.

13 Pirates of Penzance Watch On YouTube/YouTube Fredric has spent his formative years as a junior pirate, and is looking to break free on his 21st birthday. But since he was born on a leap year, Frederic technically isn’t 21, and the Pirate King is still his master. This movie is also a musical, so there is a fun break in the comedy. Rent Pirates of Penzance, rated G, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

14 The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggie Tales Movie YouTube Movies Three lazy vegetable friends, who are employed at a pirate theme diner, dream of putting on the ultimate pirate show. But their lives are turned upside down when they are transported back to the 17th century. Watch The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggie Tales Movie, rated G, on Peacock.

15 Seven Seas Pirates PostOfficeEditorial/YouTube Pirates Selkirk and Pupi are taken captive on a deserted island after their crew steals a treasure map from them. Selkirk must subdue his desire for revenge on his crew to learn to see the world differently. Watch Seven Seas Pirates, rated TV-G, on Peacock.

16 The Snow Queen 3: Fire & Ice YouTube Movies Gerda has the dream of finding her parents who were once taken by the North Wind. With the help of the tireless pirate, Alfida, they try to help her achieve her dream in this animated film from Russia. Watch The Snow Queen 3: Fire & Ice, rated G, on Amazon Prime Video.

17 The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today! YouTube Movies When Princess Alise is stranded on a wild, mysterious island, she and her gang of swashbucklers make new friends and work together to thwart beasts. Rent The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today!, rated PG, on Google Play, for $3.99.

18 The Pirate Fairy YouTube Movies Meet Zarina, a dust keeping fairy who is captivated by blue pixie dust. But when her wild ideas get her in trouble, she flees her hollow to join the pirates of Skull Rock, who make her the captain of their ship. She, along with her friends, must fight against a band of pirates, including a young Captain Hook. Watch The Pirate Fairy, rated G, on Disney+.

19 Treasure Planet YouTube Movie In this futuristic take on Treasure Island, a secret map inspires a young Jim Hawkins and his crew to go on a treasure hunt across the universe, where they discover treasure greater than ever imagined. Watch Treasure Planet, rated PG, on Disney+.