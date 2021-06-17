The ocean is a source of fascination to young and old. So why not encourage that love of exploration and adventure in your budding marine biologist (or baby pirate!) with some ocean movies for kids? From educational documentaries to fantastical adventures, no matter where your child’s interest lies, we’ve got you covered.

There's a lot you can do to keep your child's love of the life aquatic going, from going tide-pooling to making a trip to your local library or aquarium. But many of these movies gives a look at underwater life that can't be achieved on our own, from deep dives to close encounters with sharks. We've also included more fantastical underwater stories, full of mythical creatures and swashbuckling pirates! (I can't stress this enough: it would be irresponsible to exclude the pirates!) Because just as the ocean can inspire a deep love of environmentalism, science, and conservation, it can also inspire whimsy and imagination and that's pretty important, too.

Yes, there's lots of oceanic adventure out there, but this list of films (and documentary series, which we're absolutely counting as movies) is a good start!

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Netflix All your kid’s favorite characters from the popular series must find a way to hold back hungry swarms of coral-eating starfish to save this fragile environment in this fun new adventure. Stream Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef, rated TV-Y, on Netflix.

Oceans Disney+ Underwater documentarians Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud dive deep into the worlds oceans to explore this incredible world that sustains our own. Stream Oceans, rated G, on Disney+.

Finding Nemo Disney+ When his son Nemo is taken by a well-meaning scuba diver, Marlon must make is way to Sydney Australia to find him. Stream Finding Nemo, rated G, on Disney+.

Muppet Treasure Island Disney+ The classic novel by Robert Louis Stevenson meets the Muppets for this perfect adaptation. Jim Hawkins longs for adventure... and that’s just what finds him when he’s willed an old treasure map. He sets sail with Captain Smollett and a crew with a questionable past, especially the cook, Long John Silver... Stream Muppet Treasure Island, rated G, on Disney+.

Journey to the South Pacific Hulu Jawi, a boy living on a tropical island in West Papua, explores the unique habitat of the Coral Triangle. The beautifully shot documentary shows life on land as well as under the water, highlighting their interconnection and the importance of dedicated marine stewardship. Stream Journey to the South Pacific, rated G, on Hulu.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Disney+ It’s 1868, and there are rumors all throughout San Francisco that there are giant sea monsters lurking about. A courageous crew of explorers sets off to discover the nature of this creature only to come to a shocking discovery that takes them far below the ocean... Stream 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, rated G, on Disney+.

My Octopus Teacher Netflix Documentarian and diver Craig Fosters explores the kelp forests off the coast of South Africa and forms an unlikely bond with an octopus, documenting her life over the course of a year. Stream My Octopus Teacher, rated G, on Netflix.

The Little Mermaid Disney+ Ariel is a mermaid obsessed with the human world. When she falls head over heels with a human prince, she makes a bargain with a sea witch to be part of his world. Stream The Little Mermaid, rated G, on Disney+.

Journey to Shark Eden Disney+ National Geographic explorer Dr. Enric Sala and his team journey to remote islands near Tahiti to explore pristine coral reefs and the sharks that inhabit them. Stream Journey to Shark Eden, rated G, on Disney+.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire Disney+ It is 1914. Milo Thatch, an eccentric linguist and cartographer, joins up with a rag-tag crew of explorers to rediscover the lost civilization of Atlantis... and its inhabitants! Stream Atlantis: The Lost Empire, rated PG, on Disney+.

Deep Netflix Deep, a young octopus, doesn’t mean to cause trouble. But when his playful antics endanger his colony his stern grandfather, the leader of their people, sends him to go find help on a wild adventure. Stream Deep, rated PG, on Netflix.

Dolphin Tale Amazon Video When 11-year old Sawyer discovers a young dolphin tangled in a fishing net on the beach, he helps bring her to a local aquarium where marine biologists name her Winter. When a tail amputation threatens Winter’s life, Sawyer helps bring a prosthetics expert in to help her swim again. Inspired by a true story. Rent Dolphin Tale, rated PG, on Amazon Prime.

Finding Dory Disney+ The forgetful Dory begins to remember her past and crosses the ocean to reunite with her parents, accomplishing what seemed impossible in her own, unique Dory way. Stream Finding Dory, rated PG, on Disney+.

Free Willy MovieClips/YouTube A young boy forms a unique bond with an orca at an aquarium and is determined to release him back into the wild. Rent Free Willy, rated PG, on Amazon Prime.

Luca Disney+ A young sea monster name Luca, who appears human on dry land, leaves his ocean home for a magical summer in the Italian seaside village of Portorosso with his new friends Alberto and Giulia. Stream Luca, rated PG, on Disney+ beginning June 18.

Moana Disney+ Moana is next in line to be chief of of Motunui... but she longs to know what lies beyond her beloved island. When a mysterious darkness threatens life in Motunui, Moana rediscovers her people’s wayfinding past and teams up with demi-god Maui to save the day. Stream Moana, rated PG, on Disney+.

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable Netflix After losing her arm after a shark attack, 13-year-old Bethany Hamilton refused to give up on her dream of become a professional surfer. Now a grown woman starting her own family, she continues to chase bigger and bigger waves. Stream Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, rated PG, on Netflix.

Saving the Ocean with Carl Safina Amazon Video Carl Safina, founder of the Blue Oceans Institute, documents hopeful stories from the depths of the ocean, highlighting the ways humans have been able to effect change in these delicate ecosystems. Watch Saving the Ocean with Carl Safina, rated PG, on Amazon Prime.

Sea of Hope Disney+ Renowned marine biologist Sylvia Earle teams up with National Geographic photographers and teenage aquanauts on a year-long quest to make the case to President Obama to create Blue Parks – aquatic spaces dedicated to preservation – the same way the National Parks Service has made efforts to preserve nature on dry land. Stream Sea of Hope, rated PG, on Disney+.

The Secret of Roan Inish Amazon Video When Fiona is sent to live with her grandparents in a small fishing village on the western coast of Ireland, she learns of her family’s connection to the sea, and the seals that hold a special status among the villagers. Over time, she realizes that this family history might have something to do with her brother Jamie’s disappearance years earlier... Stream The Secret of Roan Inish, rated PG, on Amazon Prime.

Secrets of the Whales Disney+ This four-part documentary looks at various species of whales as never before, observing new and exciting things about their behaviors and unique cultures. Watch Secrets of the Whales, rated PG, on Disney+.

Song of the Sea Studio Canal UK/YouTube Ben doesn’t always like his sister, Saoirse. After all, their mother went away after she was born. But when he discovers that his mute sister is a selkie, a mythical creature that can turn into a seal, the family must go on a quest to who must find her voice and free her from the fairies who would have her live with them. Rent Song of the Sea, rated PG, on Amazon Prime.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube When Mr. Krabs is framed for stealing the crown of King Neptune, SpongeBob and Patrick set forth to clear his good name, leaving Bikini Bottom for the hustle and bustle of Shell City. Stream The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, rated PG, on Amazon Prime.

Aquaman Moviefone/YouTube Once an advanced, terrestrial civilization, Atlantis is now an underwater empire ruled by King Orm. But when the power-hungry king goes too far, it’s up to his half brother, Aquaman, to stop him and save the ocean. Stream Aquaman, rated PG-13, on HBO Max.