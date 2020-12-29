Disney Fans Are Feeling Emotional After Watching Pixar’s New Movie Soul

Once again, Disney has ignited a sorely-needed spark in our hearts, as evidenced by these tweets about Pixar's new movie Soul. The animated movie premiered on Disney+ on Christmas Day and has viewers feeling awfully emotional.
Starring Jamie Foxx as Pixar's first Black leading character, Soul tells the story of a jazz teacher named Joe Gardner, who finds a renewed purpose in life after experiencing a near-death experience. After falling down a manhole, Gardner's soul becomes trapped in a limbo spot called the "Great Beyond," where souls are placed to learn personalities. Once they acquire their traits, they are given an "Earth pass" to come to Earth and live a human life. In order to move on, Gardner is tasked with mentoring one of these souls named 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), who never cared for life and saw no purpose in it. Through a bit of a Freaky Friday moment, 22 is encouraged to live by Gardner's teachings and in the process, Gardner relearns the value of his existence.
The message is beautiful and one that can be taught at any age: life is priceless — you only get one of them and you should live it to your fullest potential. So, understandably, Soul has left Disney and Pixar fans feels all sorts of heartwarming emotions and analyzing the movie's main message.