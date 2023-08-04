Post Malone Jokes His Baby’s First Words Will Be His Credit Card Number

Post Malone’s baby girl has already gotten accustomed to her dad’s “rock star” lifestyle. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Austin Post, was ready to become a “hot dad” when he and his fiancée welcomed their daughter last year, but perhaps wasn’t prepared for just how often he’d be breaking out his Amex.

On Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Malone shared a few updates about his daughter, his fiancée, and fatherhood in general, joking that what he brings to the table as a new parent right now is “having money.”

“I think that’s about the only skill I have, really,” he laughed, before adding, “I think the baby knows the code [to my Amex]. That’ll be her first word, my credit card number.”

Babies are expensive, but the new dad doesn’t mind footing the bill, of course. “Hey, look, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he said. “So, you know, I’ll pay all the money in the world.”

Malone very rarely talks about his fiancée publicly, but did mention her briefly on the podcast. While the “Circles” rapper has not shared her name and keeps her out of the public eye, he did gush to Cooper about how great of a mom she is to their daughter. “I could tell her heart is so massive. I’ve always wanted kids and, like, a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama,” he said. “And she’s like, #1 mom in the f*cking universe.”

Post Malone performing in Charlotte, North Carolina in July 2023. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in April, Malone opened up on Instagram about how becoming a dad motivated him to live a healthier lifestyle. “i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier,” he captioned a photo of himself. “i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol! ... i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time.”

Speaking to Cooper, Malone said he’s “tried to slow down on drinking” because his biggest fear in life now is “not being able to be there for my baby.”

Malone previously told GQ that it’s “heartbreaking having to leave” his daughter when he goes on tour, but he’s also been around for some of the more real moments of parents. Like, say, diaper blowouts. “She will blow out sometimes and it’ll come right outside of her pants,” he told GQ last September. “The poop will just be dripping out and I’m like, ‘What the hell happened?’ That’s how I know it definitely is my daughter — not that I have blowouts, but that I know my way around a toilet.” Thank goodness for that Amex.