Behati Prinsloo Shares Nude Bump Selfie As Her Due Date With Baby #3 Gets Closer

What’s a pregnant mom of two to do in that quiet week after Christmas? When the kids are probably busy with their new toys and you maybe feel like doing something for yourself? If that pregnant mom of two is Behati Prinsloo, she takes a nude bump selfie and shares it on Instagram. And of course she is absolutely glowing.

Prinsloo and her husband Adam Levine are currently expecting their third child, who will make 5-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace big sisters. The couple did not share an announcement about their pregnancy and have yet to share any details about when they are expecting or the sex of the baby when People announced that Prinsloo was expecting in September. Prinsloo did share one bump photo in a reel on Instagram that same month captioned “recent,” but otherwise the couple have stayed fairly quiet about their third pregnancy. In November, she shared a few more photos of her growing bump captioned “Baby #3.”

On Dec. 27, Prinsloo shared her most recent pregnancy update, and it looks like her baby bump is coming along nicely. The busy mom shared a series of “then” bump photos to document her pregnancy progression, including one with her daughter gently kissing her pregnant belly on the beach. She ended with a lovely “now” pregnancy photo.

Behati Prinsloo is glowing. Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

The Victoria’s Secret model covered her more private parts in a green leaf but was otherwise going for the full monty.

Prinsloo opened up back in 2021 about how living through the pandemic changed her perspective on welcoming more kids with Levine. “I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with Covid too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. Prinsloo also admitted that she would someday like to have five children, which would make this recent pregnancy just slightly over the halfway mark to her goal.

Levine and Prinsloo just spent their final holiday as parents of two, so why not commemorate that moment in time with a growing bump photo? Life’s about to get a lot busier for these two.