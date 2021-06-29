Cardi B’s daughter cannot wait to be a big sister! The rapper posted a touching picture of herself and her 2-year-old daughter on her Instagram on Monday, showing the toddler touching her mother’s belly while lovingly looking up at her, and shared how excited she is for her little girl to become a big sister.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny,” the 28-year-old captioned the image, referring to her youngest sister, Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Reality star Mariah Lynn commented on Cardi’s relationship with her sister and said she believes Kulture and her sibling will have the same one. “Just like you and Henny always have each other’s back,” Lynn wrote under the photo. grown-ish’s Chloe Bailey also commented, “What a beautiful family.”

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, announced her pregnancy during Sunday night’s performance at the BET Awards. The “Drip” rapper made a cameo with her husband’s group, the hip hop trio Migos.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed, and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” she captioned another image with her husband cradling her belly. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

In addition to Kulture, Offset has one son and two daughters children from previous relationships: 11-year-old Jordan, 6-year-old Kody, 6; and Kalea, 6. This past Father’s Day, Cardi gave her husband a sweet shout-out and treated him to a gourmet breakfast and spa day at their home. “You’re such an amazing father and you really bussing your a— for your kids now and future,” she wrote on Instagram.

With her parents as role models, there’s no doubt Kulture will be a great big sister!