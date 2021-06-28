Cardi B’s family is growing by one more! At the BET Awards on Sunday night, Cardi B revealed she’s expecting her second child with her husband, rapper Offset. And like when she announced she was pregnant with her daughter Kulture, the “WAP” rapper revealed the news in an epic way by debuting her growing bump on stage.

After Offset performed “Straightenin” with his rap group, Migos, at the awards show, Cardi B stepped out on stage to perform “Type Sh—” with the group. The camera slowly panned down on the rapper to reveal that she was wearing a bedazzled bodysuit with a sheer panel on her stomach that showed her growing baby bump.

The “WAP” rapper, who shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset, took to Instagram shortly before she stepped out on stage to share a photo of her new bump, covered in white paint. “#2!,” she wrote tagging her husband in the caption. This was similar to the rapper’s first pregnancy announcement in 2018, when she confirmed rumors that she was pregnant during a performance on Saturday Night Live. In addition to Kulture, Offset has three other children from previous relationships: 11-year-old son, Jordan, 6-year-old son, Kody, and 6-year-old daughter, Kalea.

Since becoming a mom, Cardi has been open about her desire to have more kids. “I want to have more kids,” she told Entertainment Tonight in February 2019. “Whatever my body can take, and I feel like I can take it. It’s so easy for people to be like, ‘Oh, I want four or five kids.’ But it’s like, ‘Can you really take that?’”

The “Up” rapper told People that same month, however, that she wasn’t in a rush to have more kids just yet. “I want a second child, but I got so much things to do first,” she explained. “It’s like, I want to learn more, you know? It’s not that easy to have a child, so you just want to learn more and more and the process and wait ‘til they get a little bit bigger.”

Cardi B has done all of that and more. Not only has she come out with some chart topping songs since then, but Kulture turns 3 years old next month! So much to celebrate, so little time!