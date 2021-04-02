20 Of Cardi B’s Cutest Moments With Her Daughter Kulture

From looking adorable in Chanel to swinging on mom’s arms in Louis Vuitton, Cardi B’s photos and videos with her daughter Kulture are perhaps the cutest. Indeed, the rapper’s 2-year-old mini-me is often the star of her Instagram posts and always steals the show.

Kulture Kiari Cephus was born on July 10, 2018. The rapper revealed she and her husband, Kiari Kendrell Cephus (also known as Offset from Atlanta rap group Migos), were expecting their first child during an epic Saturday Night Live appearance in 2018. Cardi B confirmed her rumored pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in a custom white Christian Siriano gown while performing “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” on SNL.

In the beginning, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, was very private about sharing images of her daughter on social media. The world did not get the first, full glimpse of Kulture until December 2018. These days, however, the toddler has her own Instagram page, with over 1.7 million followers — monitored by mom and dad, of course.

The “Up” rapper said in one recent Instagram post that she “was really meant to be a girl mom,” since she loves styling every outfit her 2-year-old wears. From Oreo bribes to “mommy and me dances’,” Kulture and Cardi’s mommy-daughter relationship is a treat, and her moments with daddy Offset are also pretty darn precious, too. Here are some of the best and most adorable thus far.

Family Day At The Aquarium Last month, Cardi B, Offset, and Kulture had a family day at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California. The “Bodak Yellow” Grammy artist shared a few shots from the day. "My baby was soo happy yesterday,” the proud mom captioned the photos. “I'm going to enjoy every little tiny moment with my family cause when crunch time comes it gets really lonely.”

Valentine’s Day Dinner For 3 Another precious family moment? Please enjoy Kulture giving her mother a rose for Valentine’s Day, though Offset was feeling a little left out in the love. Watch the video to the adorable end, it’s a heart-warmer!

Mommy-Daughter Christmas Dance There is nothing more magical than a dance with mommy. This cute Boomerang was posted the day after Christmas on Kulture’s Instagram.

Pink Chanel Cuteness As Miley Cyrus would say, “Pink isn't just a color. It's an attitude too.” Kulture and Cardi B were real-life Barbies in this October 2020 picture.

More Pink Cuteness Pink is definitely this duo’s color!

All-Black Twinning in Reebok From the shades to the coat to the kicks to the lips, Kulture is truly her mother’s mini-me.

Kulture’s Song For Mommy Kulture sings a song for her mother in this December 2020 clip. We can’t quite make out the words but the lyrics include “mommy, mommy, mommy!”

Infant Kulture When they hit toddler age, we miss them when they are this small. Cardi shared a throwback video of Kulture as an infant trying to say “mama.” “I miss my little babe this little,” she captioned the video. “@kulturekiari been always fake to me tho,” she jokingly added.

National Daughters Day For National Daughters Day last September, the “Up” rapper shared two pictures of her and Kulture. In one shot, the 28-year-old is holding up Kulture as an infant and the second image is a look of the toddler today, all dolled up in pink. The pink outfit had her mother in an “emotional mess.”

Plaid Skirt Louis Vuitton Twinning What’s cuter than a matching mommy-daughter, plaid skirt set? Swings from mommy!

“Bodak Yellow” Cuteness “I’m sooo in love with my child,” Cardi tweeted back in 2018. “It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what I did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby.”

Mother’s Day Another tender family. Kulture gifted her mommy with balloons that said, “To a great mom.”

Mommy-Daughter Birthday Date The pair were guests at Kylie Jenner’s daughter birthday party last February and looked like they had a blast at Stormi’s bash.

Blast From The Bodak Past Cardi B pretty much gave birth to herself when she had Kulture.

A Mother’s Love "I just get it now. It's just automatic to put them [your kids] before you,” the rapper told PEOPLE in an August 2020 interview.

Kulture’s Cute Voice A cute, short clip of Kulture telling her mom she is hungry shows how well her speaking is coming along.

Kulture Sings To Moana Both of Kulture’s parents are music artists so it’s only natural that the toddler has some vocals as well. Cardi B shared a video of Kulture harmonizing to the “I Am Moana” song from the Disney movie, Moana. “Let me find out my baby finna be a star,” she captioned in the January 2020 video.

Smile For The Camera Kulture! Fans, including us, are obsessed with Cardi and her mini-me and have started making TikTok fan pages to show it.

Is Kulture A Daddy’s Girl? Like daddy, like daughter, Kulture is a jokester. Cardi B recorded the pair making silly faces at each other and the video is adorable. “Trust me I’m the chill one out of three,” she captioned the video.