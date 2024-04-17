Hilary Duff Is Trying Acupuncture & Salad To Induce Labor With Baby #4

Hilary Duff is nearing the end of her pregnancy with her fourth baby, and she’s pretty much done with the whole thing. She recently shared an update, admitting that she’s ready to give her baby an “eviction notice” by using acupuncture. She’s being gentle with her eviction notice, to be fair, but ultimately Duff is just ready to stop being pregnant.

The Lizzie McGuire star, who is mom to 11-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie along with two daughters, 5-year-old Banks and 3-year-old Mae with husband Matthew Koma, announced she was expecting her fourth baby in December with a family Christmas card. While she did not share her due date or the sex of the baby at the time, Duff already had a baby bump and appeared to be a few months into her pregnancy. Now it is April, four months later, and Duff said she is enjoying a “slow week” while also trying out acupuncture in an effort to “gently trying to give baby the eviction notice,” as she shared on Instagram on Tuesday. Acupuncture is believed to potentially help induce labor as a “complimentary therapy,” according to the National Library of Medicine, and could help with “cervical ripening.”

If Duff’s next post is a birth announcement, I guess that will mean this acupuncture worked.

It looks like Duff is doubling down on trying to induce labor, in fact. Her second photo was a partially-eaten salad, and some of her followers wondered if this might be the special labor-inducing salad from Caioti Pizza Cafe in Studio City, California. That famous salad, which is made with a mix of romaine, watercress, walnuts, and gorgonzola, with a herb-balsamic vinaigrette, is rumored to induce labor.

Either way, Duff’s followers approve of her methods. “I’m an acupuncturist and have been called in to birth centers and homes all the time to get those babes OUT!” wrote one follower. “That salad got my daughter out in less than 48hrs. Sending those vibes your way,” wrote another.

Hilary Duff wants her fourth baby to be born. Hilary Duff/Instagram

As much as Duff wants to have that baby and be done with her pregnancy, she is also savoring these final days of being able to seek out some peace and quiet. She took to her Instagram Story to share a photo alongside a Cadillac, which she has been driving around to enjoy “the peace and quiet these last few weeks.”

This is not Duff’s first rodeo, she knows how much life is about to change. With or without an eviction notice.