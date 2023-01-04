Keke Palmer Posts Adorable Maternity Bathing Suit Pic From Babymoon

Keke Palmer seems to have enjoyed a recent tropical getaway with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and their growing plus one (still in the oven). On Tuesday, the actress and mogul shared a few pictures and a video on her Instagram New Year’s getaway/babymoon, including an adorable maternity bathing suit pic on the beach, cradling her bump.

“happy new year. baby moon was in full affect,” the 29-year-old captioned the pictures.

In the next two slides, she shared a beachside shoreline and a tranquil koi fish pond. Palmer went on to gush about how proud she was for sticking to commitment to rest.

“i’m really proud of myself for resting this trip,” she wrote. “ i am antsy by nature. i love having a schedule, even on vacation. i learned to at least schedule things leisurely so i have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. which is, rest. i will refrain from saying “soft girl life” or whatever new label the folks are using.”

The KeyTV Network mogul added she spent many “many seasons sacrificing” which she learned from her father. “i don’t think giving or sacrificing are bad things,” she said. “it’s who i am and that will never change. but every season we are meant to embrace something new.”

For this season, the Nope star says she is making a commitment to learning how to “take it easy,” which seems timely with her little one on the way. Palmer announced her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month.

“This has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys,” she gushed in the December 2022 episode. “I’m gonna be a mom.”

In the comments below, Palmer received praises and tons of support from fellow celebrity moms, friends and fans.

Sherri Shephard commented, “Embrace rest because when the Baby is here — the word ‘rest’ goes out the window! welcome to motherhood!”

Actress Asha Kamali Blankinship wrote, “I LOVE this sooo much. I am learning how to slow down. It’s hard. I may need your advice. Ha. Love u.”

One fan added, “Rest and Recharge! It’s what we need to do baby!”

Palmer has yet to announce a due date or the baby’s sex, but the little one is moving according to the expecting mom. In one of her pictures, she shared her facial expression when she felt the baby move.

“&& btw,” she notes cheekily at the end of the post, “this baby moving thing is weirdddddd.”