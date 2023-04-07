Rumer Willis is truly enjoying every moment of her pregnancy so far, especially her growing baby bump. The oldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore recently posed in a truly beautiful photo shoot swathed only in cashmere, which she called her “natural habitat,” and she’s making pregnancy look like just about the coziest state of being imaginable.

The Empire star first announced that she and partner Derek Richard Thomas were expecting their first baby together in December, posting a series of photos of Thomas kissing her baby bump. Her mom Demi Moore shared the photo at the time along with her excitement at the idea of being an “unhinged grandma,” and since then Willis has been giving the world updates on her pregnancy.

Most recently, she collaborated with NakedCashmere for an exclusive Mother’s Day capsule collection. In one of the photos from the shoot by Zoey Grossman, Willis is wrapped in a neutral cashmere blanket as she cradles her baby bump, staring off into space. Perhaps thinking about the days when she will no longer be pregnant and how much she’ll miss it.

“In my natural habitat 🤎 covered in all things cozy,” Willis captioned one of the photos from the shoot on Instagram.

The new collection, which the luxury cashmere brand describes as its signature cashmere styles “reimagined for the modern mom” that can be worn during and after pregnancy, will launch this coming Mother’s Day, May 14.

Rumer Willis, who's currently pregnant with her first child, partnered with NakedCashmere to curate a new collection for moms and newborns. Photo courtesy of Zoey Grossman

Beyond posing in gorgeous photo shoots, Willis recently opened up to People about one element of pregnancy she’s going to miss once she gives birth. Those late night kicks from her future night owl. “After 8:00 p.m., as soon as you’re laying down in bed, it’s like a whole disco going on where it’ll just be a party happening,” she told the magazine. “That, out of anything else, is the thing that I will miss the most.”

While she might be preparing to miss these sweet months of pregnancy, there is no doubt that Willis is excited to meet her baby boy or girl (she and Thomas are waiting to find out the baby’s sex until they arrive). “I just can’t wait to meet them,” she told People. “I’m just so delighted. I feel sometimes I can just feel the energy of this kid sometimes, and I just can’t wait to hear them laugh, to figure out who they are, play with them and get to know them.”

She isn’t the only one in her family to be excited to meet this baby, of course. Along with her mom Demi Moore, Willis is also about to make her dad Bruce Willis a first-time grandfather as well as making her sisters (Tallulah and Scout as well as Evelyn and Mabel from her dad’s marriage to Emma Heming Willis) first-time aunts. In short, everyone is excited to meet this baby.