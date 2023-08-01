Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Reveal The Sex Of Baby #2... After A Little Prank

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian know how to throw one heck of a baby shower. Not only was there music, food, dancing, a dunk tank, and one silly innocent prank, the couple also announced the sex of their second child, who they sweetly call “Jelly Bean,” with an incredible drone show in the sky. And folks, they’re having a baby girl!

About two months after announcing they’re expecting their second baby at the Met Gala, the 41-year-old tennis champion shared a sweet video on her YouTube channel titled “The BIG REVEAL!” The video kicks off with Williams her getting ready for the party. “Obviously I’m team pink,” she says, gesturing towards her pink and white striped skirt. “But I’m nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy. I’m very excited, I’m a little nervous and I’m anxious.”

As guests arrived at the party, they walked through a colorful balloon arch that said “Our Next Great Adventure” on top. The couple’s daughter, 5-year-old Olympia, also had her own “Splash Village” at the party, which she happily posed in front of for a cute little photo opp with her parents.

Serena Williams/ YouTube

Ohanian, 40, then reveals he had a little prank up sleeve. “So this cake is as basic of a gender reveal idea as I could come up with. Inside it’s yellow. I’m doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean,” the Reddit co-founder says. “She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully, hopefully appreciate my troll. But, we’ll see. I don’t know if she’s gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we’ll see, there’s a reveal after the reveal.”

Williams then cuts into the yellow cake and quickly realizes she’s being trolled by her prankster husband.

Serena Williams/ YouTube

Ohanian then tells everyone there’s a much more “spectacular” plan in store. “We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights.”

Looking into the sky with “When I Come Around” by Green Day playing in the background, the lights spell out “IT’S A... GIRL!”

Serena Williams/ YouTube

Williams’ fans were especially thrilled to find out they’re having a baby girl. “She’s re-creating little Serena and Venus,” one commented on the video. Love it for her. Their legacy continues. Congrats to the entire family.” Another said, “Big congrats, you could say history has repeated itself yet again.” One more commented, “Another Venus and Serena. There is nothing like a sister bond. I’m so happy for you guys.”