Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child together, and of course they were excited to tell their 5-year-old daughter Olympia that she was going to be a big sister. Especially since she had apparently been “praying for a little brother or sister,” according to her mom. The couple shared a video of the moment they told their daughter about Williams’ pregnancy, and her enormous, joyous reaction did not disappoint.

The former tennis champion shared a video of the special moment on her YouTube channel when she told her daughter that she’s pregnant with her little sibling. “Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat and then she got really stressed out,” Williams says at the beginning of the video. Williams said she tried not to take it personally, and focused on telling her daughter about the pregnancy.

“I’m really, really excited to see her reactions,” she adds. The family then sits down on the couch together and Williams reminds Olympia, “Remember how you’ve been praying for a little sister or brother?” Olympia said she remembered, and Williams went on to tell her that she went to the doctor to find out she “has a baby in there.”

“Are you kidding me?” Olympia responds and proceeds to celebrate once she was reassured that she was, indeed, going to be a big sister. By hugging her mom, screaming, saying “I’m so excited” and just generally being the happiest kid in the world, while Williams wiped away her own emotional tears.

In the video, Ohanian tells Olympia that she had “to do a lot of work getting ready to be a big sister,” including keeping the pregnancy a secret for one more day. The couple were getting ready to go to the Met Gala, where Williams did, indeed, share her pregnancy with the world for the first time. Well, most of the world. Olympia clearly did her job and kept the family secret.

Williams retired from tennis last summer to focus on her family and admitted in an essay for Vogue that she and Ohanian were hoping to expand their family. “In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” she shared. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

Now her wish to expand her family has come true, and no one is more excited about it than Olympia.