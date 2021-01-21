Joe Biden's German Shepherds Are Starring In Their Own Book

Not only is there a new president in the White House, but there are new dogs, too. President Joe Biden's dogs are the stars of a book that show them getting acclimated to the White House, and it's just as cute as you would expect.

The Biden family's two German Shepherd dogs — Champ and Major — moved into their new presidential home on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Although they were not around to see their dad get sworn in on Wednesday and did not take part in all of the Inauguration Day activities, one has to assume that they are adjusting into their new home quite nicely.

While photos were not there to capture their move, the children's book, Champ and Major: First Dogs gives a depiction of how that might have gone. Here is everything you need to know about the delightful picture book with a presidential twist.

It's All About The First Dogs

Champ and Major: First Dogs, written by Joy McCullough and illustrated by Sheyda Abvabi Best, envisions what it's like for Champ to show Major, the first rescue dog in the White House, around their new digs.

Per the publisher, this is what readers can expect from the book:

"Champ and Major's dad, Joe Biden, just got a really important job: he's going to be the new president of the United States! Champ is excited to go back to the White House — he got to visit it when his dad was vice president, before the family adopted Major, and he knows about all the important work that happens there. Major is going to be one of the first rescue dogs to live in the White House and Champ can't wait to show his little brother around. Soon, Champ and Major will be in their new home, and they're going to bring a lot of fun with them!"

It's Out Right Now

The best news is, you won't have to wait to read the adorable book. In fact, you can read it right now. Champ and Major: First Dogs, which is geared towards children ages two to five, is officially available to purchase. You can buy the 24 page book from Amazon for $16.19 and get it delivered to your house within days. Or, you can buy it from your local bookstore by purchasing it on IndieBound for around $17.99.

If your child was enthralled by the inauguration, or you want to commemorate the fact that dogs are finally back in the White House, then Champ and Major: First Dogs sounds like the perfect book to add to your kid's collection.

Happy reading!