From Hand-Me-Downs To Camo, Here Are Prince George's Cutest Moments Rocking Shorts

Over the years, no matter what the occasion, Prince George has always looked adorable in his traditional short pants. He’s worn them everywhere. From school to soccer games to, oh I don’t know, standing shoulder to shoulder with Queen Elizabeth herself on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in front of millions of cheering royal fans, Prince George is nearly always in shorts. Sometimes in hand-me-down shorts, making his look even more iconic.

Prince George has been rocking a pair of shorts ever since he came into this world in July 2014 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. It’s a tradition in the royal family for the young boys to wear short pants at all functions until they reach the wizened old age of 8 years old. His own father Prince William wore shorts as a young boy, just as his uncle Prince Harry wore shorts as a child. And so on and so forth.

Now that Prince George will turn 8 on July 22, 2021 and has hit that all-important long pants stage of life, let us say goodbye to his shorts years in style with a look back his some of cutest looks.

Strong Shorts Game Right Out Of The Gate Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince George was just a babe in his mom Kate Middleton’s arms when he visited Sydney, Australia in 2014, but his shorts game was already strong. At the airport he went for a white and blue embroidered romper.

Red Cardigan & Shorts Combo Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images During his tour of Australia and New Zealand, Prince George stepped up his game with a red cardigan, white polo, and some red gingham shorts that one could be forgiven for calling pink. They’re amazing.

Dressing Down For The Zoo Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Let it not be said that Prince George doesn’t know how to dress his shorts down. He went for a casual look at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia with his parents in 2014, opting for simple blue shorts and a matching polo.

Windswept In White Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In his all-white sweater, shorts, and shoes combo, Prince George looked ready to be the star of a Nancy Myers’ beach movie when he landed in New Zealand in 2014.

New Sister, Iconic Look Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The arrival of Princess Charlotte in 2015 saw Prince George wearing hand-me-down red shorts and a white top from dad Prince William to her christening. He was really feeling that look.

Little Boy Blue Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince George watched his dad Prince William play polo in Tetbury in 2015 and paired his shorts with a little belt and slip-on shoes. Just in case anyone might think he’s being too pretentious or something.

Always Coordinated Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During his first Trooping The Colour in 2015, Prince George wore a pale blue outfit paired with, best of all, a pair of pale blue Mary Jane-type shoes.

Brave Young Prince Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince George doesn’t just wear shorts when it’s warm outside, by the way. He wore shorts and knee socks under his wool coat when he went to church with his Middleton grandparents over Christmas in 2016 in Bucklebury.

Introducing Knee Socks Into The Mix Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a 2016 royal visit to Canada, Prince George looked incredibly dapper in navy knee socks, more red shorts, and a navy pullover sweater.

He Knows What He Likes Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Not everyone can pull off red shorts, but Prince George does it time and again. He knows what he likes, and at a 2016 party in Victoria, Canada he liked wearing his red shorts and hugging dad Prince William.

He’s A Plaid Man Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Was Prince George delighted by this helicopter he visited in Hamburg, Germany in 2017 or his plaid shirt and shorts combo? Probably both.

Such A Big Boy Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince George looked so grown up all of the sudden in 2016 visiting the Royal International Tattoo in Fairford.

A School Boy In Short Pants AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images Prince George was enrolled in St. Thomas’s Battersea in London in 2017, and naturally his school uniform included shorts.

He Wants Flowers Too picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Prince George is looking breezy and casual in a short-sleeved shirt and navy shorts in Berlin in 2017. He also looks like he wants some flowers.

Suspenders Are A Look James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Prince George wore suspenders with his shorts to the 2017 Trooping and it was a really strong look.

Running In Shorts Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In 2018, Prince George wore drawstring shorts with a navy polo shirt and ran around while his dad played polo. A classic look for summer.

Another Christening, Same Old Shorts DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images Prince George recreated a classic look he wore in Berlin in 2017 for the christening of his little brother Prince Louis in 2018, at least the shirt. The shorts could be new, who knows?

Ahoy, Matey Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images As his parents took part in a sailing regatta in August 2019, Prince George looked the part in a striped polo shirt and shorts.

Where’d He Go? Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince George went for an extra casual look at a July polo match in Wokingham in 2019, wearing camo shorts and an earthy green polo.