These 20 Facts About Prince George Are Actually Fascinating

He’s only seven years old but it feels like we’ve known him forever. And yet, it feels like we don’t know him at all. Prince George, the elusive future king, third in line to the throne. Oldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William. We know he was born on July 22, 2013 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. We know he is big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This is what we know for sure. But there is more to be discovered about Prince George, the future head of the British monarchy. Defender of the Faith, protector of the realm.

Like all of us, he is more than just his title. So let’s get to know Prince George Alexander Louis.

Prince George was meant to be given a different name, if his mom Kate Middleton had been given her way on the subject. Middleton reportedly had her heart set on the name Alexander, which would have made her son the first King Alexander to ever sit on the throne. Alas, this was not meant to be.

Nearly eight years later, it’s impossible to imagine Prince George as anything other than exactly that. Almost as impossible as it is to imagine a world where we aren’t all captivated by Prince George himself.

He Was A Big Baby Prince George was a big baby. Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images When Prince George was born at St. Mary’s Hospital, he weighed in at 8 lb 3 oz. While his little brother Prince Louis, born in April 2018, outweighed him by one pound, it’s still bigger than the national average of 7 lb 8 oz.

He Lived In Wales Kate Middleton felt isolated with Prince George in Wales. Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince George lived in Anglesey, Wales when Prince William was working as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force in 2013. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about her time as a young mom in 2020 during a visit to an early years center in Wales, “It was the first year and I’d just had George,” she said at the time, per People, “William was still working with Search and Rescue, and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts.”

He Has Seven Godparents Prince George has seven godparents. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince George will never have to look too far for godparents; he’s got seven of them. Kate Middleton and Prince William chose Earl Grosvenor, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Julia Samuel, Zara Tindall, William van Cutsem, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, and Oliver Baker to be in charge of their son’s religious education. I guess they can take turns.

Made History As A Cover Baby Prince George was the first baby to appear on the cover of ‘Vanity Fair.’ In 2014, Prince George made history as the first baby to appear on the cover of Vanity Fair in honor of his first birthday. It was, of course, the first cover of many.

He’s Pretty Chill About Meeting Presidents Prince George greeted Barack Obama in his robe. The White House/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A lot of people might get nervous meeting the President of the United States. Not Prince George. Not only did he show up to a meeting with President Barack Obama in his robe at Kensington Palace in 2016, he also had the president crouching down to meet him on his level.

He’s A Hand-Me-Down Prince Prince George wears his dad’s hand-me-downs. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images He might be worth around $3.6 billion, but he’s not blowing his money on clothes. Prince George has frequently been seen wearing hand-me-downs from his own dad and even his uncle Prince Harry, because he’s a thrifty future king.

He Has A Celebrity Toy Collection Prince George has gotten cool toys from celebrities. The White House/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A lapis lazuli orb from Pope Francis. A rocking horse from the Obamas. A Cleveland Cavaliers jersey from LeBron James. Prince George has a treasure trove of gifts from celebrities.

He Calls Her Majesty “Gan-Gan” Prince George calls the Queen “Gan-Gan.” Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images If you ever meet Queen Elizabeth, you have to call her “Your Majesty.” When it comes to her great-grandson, however, things are a bit more relaxed. Kate Middleton said in 2016 that Prince George calls her “Gan-Gan,” and that she “always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family,” per Hello!.

He Writes To Santa Prince William shared a letter to Santa from Prince George. HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA/AFP/Getty Images And his dad Prince William hand delivers the message. In 2017 Prince William was visiting Helsinki, Finland and gave Santa Claus a letter from Prince George with only one request: A police car. I guess he’s been given so many gifts from celebrities he didn’t need much.

He Loves A Tractor Moment Prince George loves a tractor. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William once said his oldest son is “obsessed” with tractors, and it’s rather difficult to imagine the future king out there riding one around Kensington Palace.

A Pilot Like His Dad Prince George wants to be a pilot. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton met with air cadets in 2016 and told them that her 3-year-old son is “now obsessed with the air cadets and wants to join.” Considering his father Prince William was also a pilot, this seems like a pretty solid side gig for the future king.

He’s Learning Ballet Prince George is learning ballet in school. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince George is taking ballet lessons at Thomas’s Battersea, his school in London, so prepare yourselves for an elegant king.

He’s Generous With Compliments Prince George gives good compliments. In 2019, Kate Middleton created a “Back To Nature” garden experience for the Chelsea Flower Show. Prince William asked Prince George what he would “give it out of 10,” and the happy little boy said, “20!” His mom looked so pleased.

He’s A Conservationist Prince George is worried about the planet. Much like his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles, Prince George is worried about the future of the planet. Prince William told Sir David Attenborough in an interview in 2020 that his son loved to watch nature documentaries until they got to one about animal extinction. "He said to me 'you know I don't want to watch this anymore.'" What a caring little character.

He Loves “Granny Diana” Prince George loves his “Granny Diana.” For Mother’s Day 2021, Prince George made a special card for his “Granny Diana,” the late Princess Diana, complete with a sweet message that read, “Happy happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always. George xxxxx.”

He’s A Fan Of Baking Prince George helped make the Christmas pudding. In 2019, Prince George helped bake the traditional Christmas pudding with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William. He seemed to be pretty comfortable, perhaps because his mom Kate Middleton admitted that he is a fan of baking (as evidenced by the cake he helped bake for Mother’s Day 2021).

He’s An Avid Football Fan Prince George is a big football fan. Stephen Pond/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Prince George charmed everyone at a football game in 2020 when he could barely contain his enthusiasm for his favorite team, Aston Villa. His dad even thinks he would be “brilliant” if he played for the team some day.

He’s Competitive With His Siblings Prince George is competitive with his siblings. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince George, like pretty much all children, can be a bit competitive with his siblings. His mom Kate Middleton noted in a 2020 interview that Prince George was “grumpy” because his little brother Prince Louis’ sunflower was growing faster than his. As for Princess Charlotte, Middleton said that her son would rather be doing his little sister’s homework than his own since it was more fun. Typical.

He Gets Muddy In The Garden Prince George gets muddy in the garden. When Prince George visits his grandma Carole Middleton, he gets down in the dirt with her. She said in a recent interview that she likes her grandkids to get “muddy,” and the future king does always seem happiest outdoors in family photos.