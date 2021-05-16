Look At All These Ridiculously Cute Pics Of Princess Charlotte Growing Up

Being fourth in line to the royal throne isn’t easy, but Princess Charlotte makes it look fun. The goofy middle child to Prince William and Kate Middleton always seems to be having a splendid time in all of the photos taken of her over the years. Looking at every photo of Princess Charlotte shows that she is full of personality.

It’s hard not to see that shine in her photos. From making funny faces (which she was keen on doing as a child) to striking a pose whenever the situation calls for it, Princess Charlotte is no stranger to being in front of the cameras. But as a member of the United Kingdom’s royal family — and with her older brother, Prince George, set to be king in the future — being in front of the camera is something she will be doing for the rest of her life.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born on May 2, 2015 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. From her first appearance outside of the hospital in her mom’s arms, to her latest birthday portrait, taken by Middleton, Princess Charlotte has always seemed like such a happy, fun, girl.

These photos prove that.

Princess Charlotte Is 6!

In honor of Princess Charlotte turning 6 in the beginning of May, the royal family released a new photo of the young princess, taken by her mom.

Charlotte’s crooked smile and blonde hair are too adorable, and is proof of how much she has grown throughout the years.

Red Carpet Ready

AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images

The little girl walked the red carpet alongside her parents and brother to watch a special pantomime performance in Dec. 2020. Of course, she looked so put together.

Just Hangin’

In a rare moment, Princess Charlotte appeared casual and dressed down while hanging out with her dad and brothers on a swing. Now that looks like a lot of fun.

Fancy Fifths

Princess Charlotte appeared more dressed up in her fifth birthday portraits shot by her mom, wearing a sweet houndstooth dress.

The official Kensington Palace Instagram account revealed that these photos of Princess Charlotte were taken as she and Middleton helped to pack up and deliver food to the people in their neighborhood, isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Little Gardener

Whether she’s spending time in nature or hanging out with her family members, Princess Charlotte seems to have a blast wherever she goes.

Front & Center

Even when she is posing with her brothers, Princess Charlotte seems to shine in every single photo. Blame it on that famous personality.

Girl In Green

But for every photo where she is dressed down, Princess Charlotte is dressed up. Take this Dec. 2019 outing where she wore a gorgeous green coat.

UK Press Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simply adorable.

Ready For School

Middleton snapped this photo of her two oldest kids shortly before they left for their school day at Thomas’s Battersea in September 2019. Can you imagine going to school with Princess Charlotte? I bet she’s the class clown.

Funny Faces

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte is like every girl her age — she can’t resist making a funny face when the moment calls for it.

Fourth Birthday

The royal family celebrated Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday in 2019 with a series of super sweet photos, taken by Middleton, of the little girl outdoors.

That dress and sneakers combination is too precious!

Family Fun

Princess Charlotte was a vision in blue when she posed with her family members for their annual Christmas card photo in 2018.

All Smiles

Although Middleton has once reportedly said that Princess Charlotte’s favorite color is pink, according to Town & Country, she does seem to wear a lot of blue. For example, take this blue dress that she wore for a portrait for her grandfather, Prince Charles’ birthday.

The Big Sister

Princess Charlotte smiled for a family photo at Prince Louis’ christening in July 2018. The little princess became an older sister for the first time when Prince Louis was born in April that same year.

A Little Bridesmaid

Princess Charlotte served as a bridesmaid at her uncle, Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018.

While she was there, she was sure to make funny faces and sweetly stand alongside her new aunt, Meghan Markle.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Baby Brother

In a photo released shortly after her third birthday, Princess Charlotte can be seen kissing her little brother’s head, looking so happy to be a big sister.

Terrific Threes

Kensington Palace released an adorable photo of Princess Charlotte dressed to the nines in a red colored outfit for her third birthday.

Waving For The Cameras

Princess Charlotte has her royal wave down pat, as evidenced by the time she waved for cameras while going to meet Prince Louis for the very first time.

A Royal Christmas Card

For the last official Christmas card photo as a family of four, the Cambridges looked so sweet in their matching blue outfits.

A Sweet Second Birthday

A month before her second birthday, Princess Charlotte posed for her mom while wearing an adorable cardigan sweater at their family’s home in Norfolk.

Family Fun

Princess Charlotte got one of her first tastes at traveling over seas when she visited Canada with her family in 2016 and got to play with children from Canadian military families.

First Birthday

When Princess Charlotte turned a year old in May 2016, the royal family celebrated by posting a series of photos of the little girl to Instagram.

At just the age of one, Princess Charlotte was already so expressive. Just look at that sweet little smile!

Snow Bunny

Whether she’s in cold or warm climates, Princess Charlotte knows how to have fun wherever she goes.

Sixth Month Portraits

Princess Charlotte posed alongside a stuffed animal for her sixth-month portraits, taken by Middleton in November 2015.

A Royal Christening

Princess Charlotte wore her brother’s christening gown for her own christening in July 2015.

First Photo

From her birth in May 2015, Princess Charlotte has always been ready for a good photo opportunity. These photos prove that.