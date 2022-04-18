Kate Middleton Perfected The Art Of Matchy-Matchy Easter Outfits With Her Kids

The royal family showed a united fashion front as Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended their very first Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Kate Middleton was, of course, the style centerpiece of this baby blue color coordination, and looked chic as always in a belted, A-line silhouette that she accessorized with a deep blue hat fit for a future queen.

Middleton is not only a style icon with an enviable wardrobe, but she’s also managed to stay incredibly relatable. Just like the rest of us, Middleton actually wears her outfits more than once. Middleton, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with Prince William, “recycled a bespoke dresscoat by Emilia Wickstead that she previously wore on visit to Luxembourg in 2017,” according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Duchess or not, the mother of three is also not to going to miss the chance to take advantage of a holiday in the name of cute family fashion. After all, Easter is the most socially acceptable time of the year to bust out with a matchy-matchy look. (Just ask Mindy Kaling, who has been known to dress like the Duchess of Cambridge, too.)

Antony Jones/GC Images/Getty Images

Six-year-old Princess Charlotte was as bright as a spring tulip as she sported a blue floral dress with sky blue tights. Always the tiny fashion plate, her navy shoes matched her sweater. And you’ve got to love the signature collar popping out of the cardigan. (Exhibit A: in these ridiculously cute pictures of Princess Charlotte growing up, she’s all about the collar!) Mom and daughter even went for matching hair and both wore half-up looks for Sunday service, but Princess Charlotte added a subtle dazzle with her stylish side braids. This isn’t the first time Middleton’s only daughter has mirrored her mom’s tresses; a viral TikTok video shows that Princess Charlotte flips her ponytail just like her mama.

As for 8-year-old Princess George, he looked dapper as his dad in a dark blue suit. But of course leave it to Middleton to make sure that her son still followed the mission of their family’s color coordination, with a pop of a baby blue dress shirt under his serious, little tie.

The only thing that could have taken this pastel fashion moment to the next level of Easter cuteness would clearly be the inclusion of 3-year-old, Prince Louis. Hopefully he was cozy at home, enjoying a big pile of bunny Peeps.