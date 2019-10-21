Being the middle child can be tough. Sandwiched between the headstrong oldest and the baby of the family, it's easy to feel overlooked. But Princess Charlotte doesn't seem to have any problem combating that. In fact, there are at least 20 moments that come to mind when Princess Charlotte was just the most adorable royal and showcased just what a ham she can be.

Little Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, born in May 2015. She has one older brother, 6-year-old Prince George, and one younger brother, 1-year-old Prince Louis. And while some might think she'd feel the supposed effects of "middle child syndrome," Princess Charlotte appears to be one confident and happy gal.

Between her adorable royal waves and sassy expressions, Princess Charlotte's personality, at just 4 years old, is truly fit for a queen. In fact — behind her brother Prince George, her father Prince William, and her grandfather Prince Charles — Princess Charlotte is currently fourth in the line of succession to the throne, according to CNN. That didn't used to be the case; just a few years ago, her place in line would have been usurped by her younger brother, Prince Louis, when he was born. But the statue was changed when she was born, according to Reader's Digest, so that female children now retain their place in the line of succession.

It'll be quite a few years until the idea of Princess Charlotte becoming queen is a reality, but in the meantime, here are a few truly adorable moments of the young royal over the years so far.