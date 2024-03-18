Prince Harry Is Buddying Up With The Kardashians' Inner Circle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Montecito, California for four years now, and they are really starting to settle into their life there. Finding their routines, and apparently making friends with some of the locals. Like when Prince Harry, son of King Charles, hit the slopes with someone deeply connected to the Kardashian family. There was bound to be some overlap, and it looks like it has finally happened.

The Daily Mail reported that the Duke of Sussex was seen skiing with momager Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble over the weekend in Aspen, Colorado, as well as Bumble dating app founder Whitney Wolfe. While neither Markle nor Jenner were seen with their partners on the slopes, it seems they might also be connecting. Markle recently launched her own website and Instagram page for American Riviera Orchard, her new lifestyle brand, and Jenner followed the page after its launch. The new brand is expected to focus on homewares and kitchen items like jams and cookbooks, which makes sense since the Duchess of Sussex is a well-known wiz in the kitchen with one cookbook under her belt already.

And of course, Markle’s mom Doria Ragland spent time with Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian last August at a party. Which is pretty much a ringing endorsement from Markle, who is famously very close to her mom.

Kris Jenner, Doria Ragland, and Kim Kardashian at the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree on Aug. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Prince Harry and Corey Gamble hitting the slopes together, it is very much in keeping with the Duke of Sussex’s long history of skiing with pals. The royals have spent holidays in France, Switzerland, and Austria to hit the slopes together through the years, and this feels like a natural progression for Prince Harry in his new life as an ex-pat. Especially since he and Markle plan to teach their 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet to ski as they get older.

Now that Markle and Prince Harry appear to have entered the ever-expanding Kardashian/Jenner universe, could this mean a cameo on The Kardashians at some point? If we know savvy businesswoman Kris Jenner at all, it doesn’t seem like that much of a leap. The couple do have their own Netflix docuseries under their belt and are not exactly afraid of being in front of the camera, after all.

American “royalty” meets British royalty. We can see it now.