Prince Harry Shares Touching Comment About The Queen One Year After Her Death

Prince Harry continues to keep his beloved granny close to his heart. Sept. 8 marks the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 and the Duke of Sussex paid tribute to the longest reigning monarch in British history at a recent charity event in London.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry traveled from his home in California to London to attend the WellChild Awards, an annual event to support the UK charity for seriously ill children. The 38-year-old royal could not attend the ceremony last year as it fell on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death; Prince Harry had flown to Scotland to say his final goodbyes to his grandmother at the royal family’s Balmoral Castle, but sadly did not make it in time.

“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year when my grandmother passed away,” Prince Harry said in a speech at this year’s WellChild Awards, which took place on Sept. 7. “As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her and that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

Prince Harry delivered a speech at the annual WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 7, 2023. Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Other members of the royal family paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the somber occasion. Princess Eugenie posted a never-before-seen photo of her with her grandmother on Instagram. “Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much.Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart,” she captioned the post.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted a series of photos on Instagram of Queen Elizabeth with her family, her great-grandchildren, and her beloved corgis. “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote. “We all miss you. W & C.”

And King Charles shared an audio message on social media, as well as a photo of his late mother. “In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty’s death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” he said. “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”