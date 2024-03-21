Prince Louis Turns 6 Soon & His Birthday Photo Could Be A Little Different This Year

When Prince Louis turns 6 next month, we can almost guarantee that his parents will release a birthday photo to honor the occasion. The Prince and Princess of Wales have always released a special portrait of their children to honor their birthdays, and that photo has almost always been taken by their mom, Kate Middleton. But that was before the great photo controversy. Now, the royal couple are reportedly “undecided” about who will take their youngest’s photo this year.

A royal source recently told The Sunday Times that Middleton and Prince William remain “undecided” about how they’ll commemorate Prince Louis’ sixth birthday, which falls on April 23. “They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays,” the source told the news outlet. This bit of information comes not long after Middleton admitted in a statement that she does “occasionally experiment with editing” after multiple news agencies pulled a family photo released by the palace for UK Mother’s Day because they believed it had been “manipulated.”

Now, the couple has yet to make a “firm decision” about whether or not the birthday photo will be taken by Middleton or by a professional photographer, according to The Sunday Times.

While Middleton does tend to be the family photographer, last year’s birthday photos were taken by professional photographer Millie Pilkington. Those photos featured Prince Louis being pushed around in a wheelbarrow by his mom, holding onto the sides and laughing, as well as a close-up shot of the little boy smiling. So it is certainly not unprecedented for the couple, who also share 10-year-old Prince George and 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, to bring in a photographer for birthday photos.

To be fair to Middleton, who has long held a real love for photography, especially when it comes to her children, she has shared behind-the-scenes looks at her kids’ photos before. Like in 2020 when she shared an “Instagram vs. Reality” look at Prince Louis’ second birthday photo. The final product was a lovely photo of him finger painting, while the “reality” was a little Prince Louis covered in paint and laughing.

However the couple decides to release Prince Louis’ birthday photo this year, we’re sure it will be lovely and full of personality.