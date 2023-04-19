"Pa!" Prince Louis Asks To Sit On King Charles' Lap In Sweet Resurfaced Video

Every kid needs a best friend, and for Prince Louis it looks like that best friend comes in the form of the King of England. In a resurfaced video taken from Prince Louis’ magnificent turn as the star of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the 4-year-old is seen asking to sit with his “Pa,” King Charles. And as soon as the two get together it’s clear that they are two peas in a pod.

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought all three of their children, including Prince Louis’ older siblings 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 9-year-old Prince George, to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last June. While the group of them were sitting in the royal box enjoying a jubilee parade along with the rest of the royal family, Prince Louis decided it was time to let loose. His mom Kate Middleton did her best to gently quell his hilarious antics, trying not to laugh as he danced and shouted and even clapped a hand over her mouth when she was talking. But he didn’t really chill out until he sat with his grandpa.

In a TikTok video from the moment shared by @royalwindsornews, Prince Louis is seen calling out “Pa!” as Prince William passes along his message, “Grandpa, can Louis sit on your knee?” Naturally his best friend the king responded, “Of course.” Not that little Prince Louis was really waiting for an invitation; he was already on his way over to sit on his own throne. The lap of the king.

Once Prince Louis was sitting on his grandfather’s lap, King Charles bounced him around and they both smiled happily. But it was the little kiss on the back of Prince Louis’ head that really took the cake.

While we would never presume to say that King Charles has a favorite grandchild, he has always appeared to enjoy a real fellowship with Prince Louis. Even when Prince Louis was a baby, he brought out a smile in his grandfather with his fun personality. Like when Prince Louis poked him in the eye during his official family portrait for his 70th birthday. He got a real charge out of that one. Or celebrating his third grandchild’s birthday with a big hug. They’re just a matched set.

We can’t wait to see how Prince Louis does at his grandpa’s coronation. I hope he runs up in the middle of the ceremony and demands to sit on his lap.