20 Photos Of King Charles Just Being "Pa" With His Grandkids

When Queen Elizabeth passed away in early September, there was a big shift in the royal family when it comes to names and titles. Especially for her oldest son and heir Prince Charles, who became King Charles and the new monarch at the age of 73 years old. While the rest of the world now refers to him as His Majesty the King, there are five little people out there who still just see him as “Pa.” His grandchildren. And judging from the joy on his face whenever he is photographed with them, I suspect he wouldn’t have it any other way.

King Charles is grandfather, or “Pa” as his grandchildren call him, to the three Wales children, 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 4-year-old Prince Louis, who live close to him at their new home of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. He is also grandfather to the two children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet, who live with their parents in California.

While his duties as King will certainly see him get busier, it seems certain he will try to find time to spend with his grandchildren. How could he not? They’re awfully adorable.

Seeing Things Through Prince George’s Eyes Prince George shows off for his Pa. Radcliffe/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Prince George made his debut on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2015, and King Charles was clearly getting a kick out of him.

Looking Happy At Princess Charlotte’s Christening At Princess Charlotte’s 2015 christening, King Charles looked delighted to welcome his first granddaughter.

Teaching Prince George The (Polo) Ropes Prince Charles hangs out with Prince George. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images A lifelong polo player, King Charles had a lot to teach Prince George at his dad’s polo match in 2015.

Four Generations Of Monarchs To celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday, Prince George posed with his father and grandfather, the three heirs to the throne. With three matching grins.

Other Side Of The Balcony, Same Focus Prince Charles smiles at his grandchildren. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images In 2017, King Charles might have been on the other side of the balcony from his grandchildren for the Trooping the Colour. But he was clearly keeping his eye on them.

All Eyes On Princess Charlotte King Charles and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles looked pleased as punch to give their birthday wishes to Princess Charlotte in 2017.

Say “Cheese” Prince Charles makes his grandchildren laugh. Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images King Charles kept Prince George and Princess Charlotte entertained on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the Trooping the Colour in 2015.

The Family Wedding At Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, King Charles was able to enjoy (nearly) his entire family being all together. And dressed up to boot.

His Best Bud Is Born Little did King Charles know in this photo with Prince Louis that his future best pal had been born.

A Proud New Pa To Archie Prince Harry introduced his first born to his father in 2019, and the two were clearly having a real moment together.

Another Grandbaby, Another Christening Archie’s christening in 2019 marked the first time King Charles attending the special event for his youngest son Prince Harry.

Two Pals Goofing Around For his 70th birthday, King Charles had a family photo taken. And his new best pal Prince Louis was not into being formal about it.

Hugs From His Little Mate Prince Louis seems to have the key to his grandfather’s heart. Look at the love on his face.

Making Christmas Pudding With His Little Heir Christmas 2019 saw the four generations of monarchs hanging around making Christmas pudding together, and obviously Prince George was the apple of his grandfather’s eye.

Helping The Grandkids Stay Entertained Prince Charles looked to be distracting his grandchildren. Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images It’s tough for the royal kids to stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and behave, and in 2018 King Charles looked to be trying to help the grandchildren stay focused. And entertained.

Prince Louis Always Makes His Pa Smile Prince Louis is all about his grandfather. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Louis seemed to bond with King Charles at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

Always Time For A Laugh With The Kids Prince Charles loves having his grandkids on the balcony. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, King Charles was having a great time with his grandkids on the balcony. As usual.

Chilling Out Together Prince Louis calms down with his grandfather. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Platinum Jubilee, 4-year-old Prince Louis stole the show with his antics. But he calmed right down when he found his way to King Charles.

Taking The Heirs To Church The royals heading off to church. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images The walk to St. Mary’s Church on Christmas morning from Sandringham is a tradition for the royals, and King Charles was there to walk with Prince George and Princess Charlotte when they did their inaugural walk in 2019.

Final Balcony Appearance With The Queen The Platinum Jubilee was a bittersweet time for the royal family, as it marked the last time Queen Elizabeth would stand on the balcony. And it was an occasion King Charles was happy to mark with his grandchildren.

Wherever he goes, Prince Charles will always be a special Pa to five little people. Here’s hoping the whole family gets together sometime in the near future.