Prince Louis Uses A “Feelings Wheel” To Express His Emotions At School

Prince Louis is deep in his feelings. The young royal’s emotional awareness might come naturally to the gregarious 5-year-old, but it also might come from the “feelings wheel” his mom Kate Middleton says he’s been using at school.

The Princess of Wales was in attendance at the Shaping Us National Symposium, a campaign she helped spearhead, in London, where she delivered the keynote speech about early childhood development. Something she knows a little about as mom to three children herself. Middleton, who also shares 10-year-old son Prince George and 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte with husband Prince William, opened up to British TV star Fearne Cotton on Wednesday about her youngest son and his own emotional development.

“Louis’ class, they came back with a feelings wheel — it’s really good,” Middleton explained, per People. “These are 5 or 6-year-olds and going with names or pictures of a color that represents how they feel that day, so there is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations.”

Prince Louis uses a “feelings wheel” at school. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The concept behind a feelings wheel is that there is a wheel with emotions taking up different spots on a wheel. Students can then go and spin the wheel to share how they’re feeling without vocalizing, making them more comfortable to do so.

I don’t know about you, but after seeing Prince Louis’ antics at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, I can picture him spinning that feelings wheel like he’s a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

Prince Louis might be only 5 years old, but he already has loads of impressive examples of being emotionally aware. Like when Middleton said that he comforted her after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, for example. “My little Louis is just so sweet,” she told well-wishers at the time. He’s even self-aware enough to know when he needs to absent himself for a moment to calm down. Middleton shared Prince Louis’ after school routine back in March, saying that he likes to head out to jump on a trampoline after a long day of learning at Lambrook School in Windsor because he knows he needs to “get my energy out.”

Something he might have learned during his feeling wheel time at school.