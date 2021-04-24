These 30 Photos Of Prince William & Kate Middleton Are As Close To Royal PDA As It Gets

They might be senior royals who tend to shy away from major public displays of affection, but this collection of romantic photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton over the years are a real testament to their deep and abiding love for each other. After three children and 10 years of wedded bliss, the couple have enjoyed plenty of sweet moments together.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in front of an audience of a mere 2.2 billion people around the world. This might not seem like the most conducive for a little romance, but the couple made it work. Perhaps because they had already been together for approximately seven years or so and had known each other since 2001 when they first met at students at the University of St. Andrew’s in Scotland. Or perhaps they are one of those couples who just get each other and know how to be themselves, no matter who might be watching. Who can know for sure?

All we regular folk know is that we love to see these two in every circumstance, but maybe especially when they’re being all lovey-dovey. So let’s take a scroll on down memory lane with them.

Sneaking A Kiss Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2006, Prince William was still pretty careful about sharing his affection for his girlfriend Kate Middleton. But during a soccer match at Eton College, he couldn’t seem to help himself.

Being Cute At The Rugby Match Prince William and Kate Middleton hanging out. David Davies - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The couple were in fine form at a rugby match in 2007, sharing a laugh and looking happy.

That Look Of Love John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images After dating for several years and even breaking up for a brief period in 2007, Prince William and Kate Middleton got engaged in 2010. And the way they looked at each other during an official photo call really said it all.

Newly Engaged Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images As a newly engaged couple, Prince William was able to bring Kate Middleton along for a royal outing to their old stomping grounds, University of St. Andrews, in February 2011. And they looked pretty happy about it.

Only Has Eyes For Him Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images News/Getty Images Just two months before their wedding in 2011, Kate Middleton only had eyes for Prince William in Wales.

Sealed With A Kiss Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton broke royal protocol by going in for a second kiss on their wedding day on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, and it was a beautiful moment.

Whisking His Bride Away Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Prince William was seriously Prince Charming as he whisked Kate Middleton away at their wedding.

Hugs On Their Honeymoon Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The couple’s first official tour as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saw them visit Canada, and they stopped for a cute hug after a dragon boat race on Prince Edward Island in 2011.

Touchy-Feely On Their Honeymoon David Howells/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge tends to shy away from PDA generally, but apparently exceptions can be made. Especially when he’s with his new wife on a short honeymoon tour of Canada in 2011.

The One He Turns To In Celebration Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A victorious moment at the 2012 Olympic Games in London saw Prince William spontaneously clutch Kate Middleton in his arms, and we love to see it.

The Kiss Of Sweet Victory Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Prince William was given a kiss by Kate Middleton after playing polo in Santa Barbara in 2012.

Mom & Dad Zak Hussein/Corbis News/Getty Images The world was watching when Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed Prince George in 2013, but they only had eyes for their new little family outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Still Hugging After All These Years Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton’s work with Heads Together, the mental health awareness initiative, seemed to be a bonding experience for them. As evidenced by this 2017 hug.

Hands-On Wife Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Royal Ascot in 2017, Kate Middleton had her arm around Prince William’s waist and it was pretty racy.

Holding Her Close Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate Middleton was expecting the couple’s third child, Prince Louis, in 2018 and Prince William had her back at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Whispering Sweet Nothings Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the London Marathon in 2017, Prince William was too busy whispering in Kate Middleton’s ear to pay attention to the race.

Date Night At The Arcade WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Three kids and almost 10 years of marriage and Kate Middleton was still cheering Prince William on at an arcade in Wales in 2020.

Laughing In The Rain WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William can always make Kate Middleton laugh.

Leaning On Each Other Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images They might not be into grand, public gestures, but Kate Middleton and Prince William are going the distance by leaning on each other and supporting each other. And that’s really romantic.

Snowball Fight WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton had a cute little snowball fight on a ski holiday in France in 2016.

Holding Hands Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince William holds Kate Middleton’s hand at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

His Galway Girl Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate Middleton looked like a proper Galway girl at the pub in Ireland as Prince William held her back in March 2020.

Howdy Pardners Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge really got into their costumes during a visit to the Calgary Stampede in 2011, and Prince William snuck in a little PDA when he placed his hand on his wife’s leg.

Two If By Sea Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The couple found time for a romantic walk by the Irish sea during their royal visit to Dublin in 2020.

Candelit Dinner For Two Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a royal visit to Berlin, Germany in 2017, Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoyed a candlelit dinner for two at Claerchen’s Ballhaus.

Date Night Drinks ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images Kate Middleton is every mom out for a drink, laughing giddily with her husband at an outing Truro in 2016. The only difference being her husband is the future king.

Sailing Buddies Kate Middleton and Prince William at the America’s Cup. Luca Teuchmann/WireImage/Getty Images With his hand on her back, Prince William and Kate Middleton are both fans of sailing, and look like they’re ready for anything at the 2016 America’s Cup in Portsmouth, England.

Blowing Kisses For Luck Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images At a 2014 polo match, Kate Middleton looked like a woman in love, blowing Prince William a kiss for luck.

A Guiding Hand Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William guides Kate Middleton, pregnant with Prince Louis, into the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in 2018.