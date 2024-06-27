Prince William Told Princess Diana's Hollywood Crush That She "Fancied Him"

Princess Diana had a famously close relationship with both of her sons. So close, in fact, that she told her oldest son Prince William about her secret Hollywood crush when he was a teenager. And now he’s gone and told that crush to his face. Which is sort of breaking the mother/son code, but we’ll allow it.

Prince William, who was 15 when his mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, met her secret crush during a visit to London, England. And if you were alive in the ‘90s, you might have already guessed it was Kevin Costner. Because it was indeed Kevin Costner who told People about the meeting in an interview with the magazine this month. “I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, ‘What?’” Costner told People. “We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands. The first line out of his mouth was, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you.’"

He went on to call the future king “very sweet,” and “a kind young man,” but he didn’t share how he felt about being the object of Princess Diana’s affection. So let’s assume it was mutual. Especially since the two icons met and discussed making a movie together.

Costner went on to share that he met Princess Diana through their mutual connection, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and they were discussing a potential sequel to his 1992 movie The Bodyguard. “There was a moment that that was really flying down the tracks, very quietly, because it’s how I operate,” the Yellowstone star told the magazine. “It was so sweet. Sarah was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool... when she could have been going, 'Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?' She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk.”

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard. Moviestore/Shutterstock

While Princess Diana might have had a crush on Kevin Costner, he certainly wasn’t the only celebrity she knew. She famously requested a dance with John Travolta at a White House reception, having one of her royal attendants call ahead and let the Grease star know it was her “fantasy to dance with you.”

Now we know. Princess Diana was a fan girl. And we love her even more for it.