Prince William Got George, Charlotte, & Louis A Very Classic NYC Souvenir

When Prince William visited the Big Apple earlier this week, he didn’t forget the cardinal rule of traveling as a parent: bring souvenirs home for your kids. The Prince of Wales made a two-day solo trip to New York City to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and picked up a few things for his three children with Kate Middleton, 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis.

During Prince William’s trip to New York, his first to the U.S. since 2014, Prince William visited an FDNY firehouse that was the first on the scene of 9/11 in 2001. At the fire station, firefighters gave Prince William a few little gifts for his children: some pens, notebooks, T-shirts, and small toy rubber fire trucks that feature the lower Manhattan fire station’s logo, according to People.

Prince William also took time during his visit with the FDNY firefighters to encourage them to discuss their mental health so problems “don’t build up” in the future. “How do you guys feel about mental health, is it something you guys talk about? Is there still a stigma?” he asked, per the Evening Standard.

When he left the firehouse, Prince William chatted and shook hands with New Yorkers during a walkabout on the street, and was given three classic “I ❤️ NY” white t-shirts for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as HuffPost reporter Carly Ledbetter posted on X. He also said he would love to bring his kids to New York “one day.”

Prince William stayed pretty busy during his NYC trip. He harvested oysters with children in the New York Harbor and even went for a secret little jog in Central Park, where a rat apparently scurried right in front of him. “I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers doing their morning routine. It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning,” he said during a chat for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the Plaza Hotel.

The prince also ran into a “rowdy” group of 60-year-old women who were in the Big Apple for a birthday trip. “He said I won’t ask how old you are. I said I’m 60. He said let’s say 50,” one of the tourists told the Daily Mail.

It wouldn’t be a total shock if the Prince of Wales also got a few dollar slices to complete his NYC trip. After all, we know he really loves it, especially on the sofa.