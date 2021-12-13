The Subtle Way Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Matched In The Family Christmas Card

Getting holiday cards from friends with children is always a treat. Not only are they excellent refrigerator decorations, but it’s a nice opportunity to reflect on how much everyone has grown from last year, especially since, let’s be honest, there’s a good chance last year’s card is still up and it’s a quick compare and contrast as you replace one with the other. While few of us are likely on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s personal mailing list, Kate Middleton and Prince William nevertheless share their annual picture with the world. And this year’s holiday card featured a sweet, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it detail featuring Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the photo, which was taken while the royal family was on vacation in Jordan, not only do Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all look darling (as usual) but reporting from The Daily Mail highlights the fact that their outfits, collectively, only cost about £180 (about $238). The most “expensive” item listed was Prince George’s shoes at £40 (roughly $53). But it was another pair of shoes that we found most charming — the matching pair of Trotters sneakers worn by Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Getty Handout

This particular pair of sneakers has a long history in the Cambridge family. They were first seen on the itty-bitty feet of wee Prince George back in 2018 at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy.

Anwar Hussein/ Getty Images

A year later, Princess Charlotte could be seen sporting the same shoes in her fourth birthday portrait.

And now, Prince Louis appears to be the carrying on the tradition of House Cambridge to wear cute, comfy, surprisingly affordable shoes. No word on whether these are hand-me-downs, though we’re guessing not. Because while Kate and William have been known to make use of hand-me-downs, (and why not; they’re perfectly good clothes!) the idea that one pair of shoes could survive three lively children is a bit of a stretch. More likely the Duke and Duchess and their kids have found a tried-and-true favorite and have kept going back to it. (Whomst among us hasn’t bought multiples of our kids’ favorite clothing items just in case, heaven forbid, you have to wash it.)

In any case, we’re being fans of matchy-matchy siblings and hope for more such royal adorableness in the future.