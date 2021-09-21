"Auntie Euge" Wrote A Sweet Little Message To Princess Beatrice's New Baby Girl

The arrival of another royal baby is always good news, especially if that royal baby happens to be your niece. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child, her sister Princess Eugenie shared a sweet message that was so full of joy and excitement.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace revealed that the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York had welcomed her first child with husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi on Sept 18. “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement read. “The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

Princess Beatrice also shared the news on Twitter, thanking the “Midwife team and everyone” at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London for their “wonderful care.”

Princess Beatrice’s older sister Princess Eugenie, who welcomed a son named August with husband Jack Brooksbank in February, shared a photo of the new parents on Instagram with two messages. The first message to “my dearest Beabea and Edo” read, “Congratulations on your new angel. I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge.”

The next message was directed at her new niece, whose name has not yet been shared with the public. “To my new niece, ⁣I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge.”

Princess Eugenie is excited to be an aunt.

Princess Eugenie isn’t the only one who is excited to meet her new niece. The baby also has a big brother at home waiting to meet her. The new parents are already raising Mapelli Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship, 4-year-old Christopher Woolf, who Buckingham Palace acknowledged in a statement, “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother, Christopher Woolf.”

This new baby is the 12th great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth, and the third grandchild for the Duke and Duchess of York. But for Princess Eugenie, it’s her first niece. And she is obviously ready to enjoy every minute of that special relationship.