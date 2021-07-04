Meet Queen Elizabeth’s Grandchildren Beyond Prince Harry & Prince William

There’s this knee jerk reaction most people have when they hear mention of the royal family. Images flash through our minds of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William, Prince Harry... you know, what some of us might call the main characters. But they are merely a fraction of the family, to be honest. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had four children together, who went on to give them eight grandchildren and a whopping 11 great-grandchildren. And counting.

All of these grandchildren and great-grandchildren are the same in the heart of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who they simply call “Gan-Gan.” Whether they are next in line to the throne, like grandson Prince William and 7-year-old great-grandson Prince George, or living all the way across the world like the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, 2-year-old son Archie and baby girl Lilibet “Lili” Diana, they are important members of the family.

Members of the family the queen thinks about all the time. “She works very hard and she sees her service as important but behind closed doors,” Prince William said of his grandmother in a 2016 interview, “she worries and minds an awful lot about the rest of the family. She makes sure everyone is happy and finding their own path in terms of success.”

That’s a lot of people to consider.

Peter Phillips (1977) Peter Phillips is the queen’s oldest grandchild. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Peter Phillips is the queen’s oldest grandchild, born to Princess Anne and her then-husband Mark Phillips in 1977. He was raised out of the spotlight for the most part, as evidenced by the pure joy he is getting out of eating his frozen treat in 1984 at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Zara Phillips (1981) Zara Phillips is Princess Anne’s only daughter. PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Princess Anne’s second child, Zara, was born in 1981. She took after her mother and grandmother when it came to her passion for horses; here she is at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on her mom’s shoulders in 1985, looking like she’s having the time of her life.

Prince William (1982) Prince William was so adorable. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Prince Charles and Princess Diana welcomed Prince William, heir to the throne, in 1982. It was a seriously big deal for the little prince, but of course to his cousins, he was just another one of them. Albeit he was expected to do photocalls like this one at Kensington Palace in 1984.

Prince Harry (1984) Princess Diana carries Prince Harry on her shoulders. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince Harry was born just two years after big brother Prince William, and he was his mom Princess Diana’s little sweetheart straight away. Look at how happy she is carrying him on her shoulders at Highgrove in 1986.

Princess Beatrice (1988) Princess Beatrice with her mom Sarah Ferguson. Georges De Keerle/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Born in 1988 to Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice was Queen Elizabeth’s fifth grandchild. Please look at her adorable outfit at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1990.

Princess Eugenie (1990) Princess Eugenie is the sixth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth. Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images Princess Eugenie went for a decidedly sporty look at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1993.

Lady Louise (2003) Lady Louise is the queen’s youngest granddaughter. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After a 13 year gap, another royal grandbaby was finally born. Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of the Earl and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was born in 2003. And just so happens to be another fan of horses, seen here at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2009.

James, Viscount Severn (2007) James, Viscount Severn, is the youngest of the queen’s grandchildren. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The queen’s youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn, was born in 2007 to Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward. He is not much older than the oldest great-grandchild; it was only in 2017 when he was playing on a slide at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Savanna Phillips (2010) Savannah Phillips seems like she has a big personality. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Savannah Phillips is the oldest daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips. The 10-year-old is full of personality and always has been. Like in 2016 when she gleefully dunked her nose in her ice cream cone for a laugh.

Isla Phillips (2012) Isla Phillips gets a piggyback ride from her dad Peter Phillips. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Isla Phillips is the second daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips, and looks to be just as entertaining as her older sister. Her dad gave her a piggyback ride in 2019 and she was loving it.

Prince George (2013) Prince George helps his mom. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince George was born in 2013, and became third in line to the throne behind dad Prince William and grandpa Prince Charles. But that doesn’t stop him from being a regular little boy, even going so far as to be a little gentleman by giving mom Kate Middleton a hand up at a polo match in 2015.

Mia Tindall (2014) Mia Tindall enjoying some ice cream. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The oldest daughter of Zara and rugby player Mike Tindall, 7-year-old Mia also enjoyed a little ice cream at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2019.

Princess Charlotte (2015) Princess Charlotte was not impressed in Germany. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Princess Charlotte’s arrival to the Cambridge family in 2015 really spiced things up, especially since she seemed pretty comfortable throwing toddler tantrums in front of the press corps as she did in Germany in 2017.

Prince Louis (2018) Prince Louis is a real charmer. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Louis was born in 2018, the third Cambridge baby, and proved he was a real charmer at the 2019 Trooping The Colour by waving at everyone.

Lena Tindall (2018) Lena Tindall is helped by cousins Isla and Savannah. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zara and Mike Tindall’s youngest daughter, 2-year-old Lena, is lead around a festival in Stroud in 2019 by her helpful cousins Isla and Savannah.

Archie Harrison (2019) Archie is the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents for the first time in May 2019 with the arrival of Archie Harrison, who charmed the Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa during a visit that fall.

August Brooksbank (2021) Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. UK Press Pool/UK Press/Getty Images Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February, another little one to add to the royal brood.

Lucas Tindall (2021) Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed a baby boy. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zara and Mike Tindall added a baby boy to their family of four, little Lucas, in March. He was actually born on the bathroom floor as labor came on quick.

Lilibet Diana (2021) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now parents of two. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Archie became a big brother when his parents welcomed baby sister Lilibet “Lili” Diana in June 2021.