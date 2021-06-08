Where Meghan & Harry’s Daughter Lilibet Diana Falls In The Line Of Succession

With the birth of Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, Queen Elizabeth II now has 11 great-grandchildren — all of whom lovingly refer to the queen as their Gan-Gan. But although the newborn is currently the queen’s youngest great-grandchild, Lilibet Diana is far from being the last great-grandchild in the royal family’s line of succession.

According to Buckingham Palace, succession to the throne is regulated not only by birth but by a Parliamentary statute. Following the abdication of King James II in 1688, Parliament developed the Act of Settlement in 1701, which ultimately confirmed the governing body’s authority to determine succession and noted only Protestant descendants of Princess Sophia would have eligibility to succeed to the throne.

As the queen’s eldest child, Prince Charles is currently set to succeed Queen Elizabeth on the throne. Prince Charles is followed in the line of succession by his eldest son, Prince William. But with eight grandchildren and nearly a dozen great-grandchildren, following the line of succession can easily get confusing and complicated.

Indeed, although only three of the queen’s great-grandchildren currently hold royal titles, all 11 of the children maintain places within the royal family’s line of succession. And a few of them even outrank a majority of the queen’s grandchildren, including their own uncles.

From oldest to youngest, here’s where Lilibet and the rest of the queen’s great-grandchildren fall in the royal family’s line of succession and how they’re related to her.

Savannah Phillips Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At 10 years old, Savannah Phillips is the oldest of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren. She was born a few days after Christmas in 2010 to Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son and the queen’s eldest grandchild, and his wife Autumn. While Savannah was 12th in line to the throne at the time of her birth, according to Town & Country, the arrival of additional great-grandchildren have moved her down to being 18th in the line of succession.

Isla Phillips Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Born in March 2012 to Peter and Autumn Phillips, 9-year-old Isla Phillips follows her older sister Savannah to be 19th in line to the British throne. She and Savannah both served as bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie’s 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Prince George AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images As the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, 7-year-old Prince George is third in line to the British throne. He falls just behind his father in the line of succession and may very well become Britain’s king one day.

Mia Tindall Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Born in 2014 to former rugby player Mike Tindall and Olympic equestrian Zara Tindall, who is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, 7-year-old Mia follows her mother to be 21st in line to the throne. In 2016, she captured the Internet’s heart when she proudly held her Gan-Gan’s purse in Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday portrait.

Princess Charlotte Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was born on May 2, 2015 and trails behind her older brother as fourth in line to the British throne. The Duke of Cambridge recently revealed that the young princess celebrated her sixth birthday with a small party at home, Hello! reported. Over the years, Princess Charlotte’s sassy personality has endeared her to fans of the royal family.

Prince Louis Although just 3 years old, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne. Despite his royal title and ties, Prince Louis is much like any other toddler and loves zipping around on his little scooter. The Duchess of Cambridge has said she can no longer keep up with the toddler.

Lena Tindall Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images At nearly 3 years old, Lena Tindall follows her older sister Mia in the line of succession, making her the 22nd person in line to the throne. She was born to Mike and Zara Tindall in June 2018.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in February of this year. The newborn, who was named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, follows his mother in the line of succession as the 11th person in line to the throne.

Lucas Tindall Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zara and Mike Tindall expanded their family in March with the birth of their third child Lucas. Although only a few months old, the newborn is 23rd in line to the throne following his two older sisters.