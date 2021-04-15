Princess Eugenie Made The Most Touching Tribute To Prince Philip

Tributes from loved ones continue to pour in the Duke of Edinburgh. Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her grandfather Prince Philip in a touching Instagram post. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9. He was 99-years-old.

“Dearest Grandpa,⁣⁣ We all miss you. ⁣⁣You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days,” the 31-year-old royal wrote in the caption on Wednesday, April 15. “People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.”

The 31-year-old two pictures. The first was of herself and her sister, Princess Beatrice, attending the Derby Festival with their grandfather in 2012. The second picture was of Prince Philip and Eugenie as a little girl in a baby blue coat.

The princess went on to reminisce on fond memories and life lessons she got from her grandfather.

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” she wrote. “⁣I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

Sidenote: We want to know Prince Philip’s favorite beer!

Eugenie concluded her message by saying how his legacy will be remembered by everyone in the family. And since he is now gone, she added that the family would step up and look after “Granny,” aka Queen Elizabeth.

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. ⁣⁣Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣”

Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and the Duchess of York, Sarah. In February 2021, the princess welcomed her first child and Prince Philip’s great-grandson, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, with her husband Jack Brooksbanks.

Eugenie, like the rest of her family, will keep the Duke of Edinburgh’s memory alive for future generations. She will no doubt be sharing some of her memories with her grandfather to her son when he is older.