Malti Marie is one step closer to learning Bollywood dance moves like her multi-talented mama, Priyanka Chopra. The 8-month-old, whom Chopra shares with husband Nick Jonas, recently showed off her tummy time skills over the weekend, and she looks so strong already!

The Citadel star shared a rare picture of her daughter on Sunday mastering tummy time. “Sundays are for reading!” Chopra wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In the adorable photo, Malti is laying on an activity mat with a little pink pillow propped under her stomach to make her more comfortable. The picture is taken over her shoulder, as Malti holds herself up with her strong arms. She’s wearing a headband bow in the picture and a colorful tanktop as she plays. Her head is up, and she looks totally in control — you can tell she’s definitely been practicing. Propped up in front of her is a cute picture book that Malti is looking at intently. Which, btw, is such a great mom hack for getting babies to stay engaged and happy while doing tummy time.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, babies should play on their tummy two to three times a day for a few minutes at a time beginning as soon as they are born. This will help your baby gain strength as they build their crawling muscles. It also gives baby a chance to feel various textures on their legs and tummy, and explore the environment from a new angle. Malti looks so cute while doing it with her mom.

8-month-old Malti Marie is a pro at tummy time! Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Chopra also shared a picture of Malti lying on her back and reaching for toys on her mat. In the photo, Malti is wearing the cutest two-piece shirt and skirt complete with light pink bloomers. She even has a tiny bracelet on her hand. In the photo, Chopra and Jonas’ dogs are lying on the floor, watching over their baby, and it is such a sweet family photos.

“All my babies,” the Quantico star wrote. “Perfect Sunday.” She also tagged her three dogs, who all have their own Instagram accounts. Diana Chopra Jonas (@diariesofidana), Gino Chopra Jonas (@ginothegerman), and Panda Chopra Jonas (@pandathepunk).

Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas. Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

In another picture on Chopra’s Instagram Stories, Malti is wearing an adorable custom onesie that features a picture of her three dogs and says, “Protected by Gino, Diana & Panda.” Chopra wrote, “Thank you chummu masi @chickyp85.” It’s so adorable that Malti gets to grow up with three fur siblings who already love her so much.

Malti Marie loves her dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda. Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Malti has been having a great summer. In July, she went hiking with her mama and Chopra’s best friend, Tamanna Dutt, wearing the most precious little sunhat. And earlier this month, she went swimming with her parents, which Chopra shared via a polaroid of the family of three on her Instagram Stories. These cute glimpses into Malti’s life are so fun to see!