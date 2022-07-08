Priyanka Chopra Shared A Sweet New Photo Of Baby Malti Wearing A Cute Little Sun Hat

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying new mom life with her sweet baby girl, Malti. Most recently, the actress shared an adorable new picture of her with her 6-month-old daughter dressed adorably for some time out in the sun.

In the new photo shared on her Instagram, Chopra is holding little Malti while sitting next to her best friend, Tamanna Dutt, and her son, who is her godson. “22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you,” Chopra captioned the photo. The Matrix Resurrections actress also added a white heart to cover her daughter’s face in the photo.

For the outing, Malti, sitting snugly on her mom’s chest, was dressed in a pink shirt, leggings with hearts stitched on the knee, and completed the look with an adorable light blue sun hat.

The Baywatch star shares Malti with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate on Jan. 15. A few months later, the new parents shared that Malti had spent her first 100 days of life in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and was able to come home just in time for Mother’s Day.

“On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Chopra wrote in a touching post for Mother’s Day to commemorate their daughter’s homecoming. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Jonas has also recently gushed about his new role as a dad. He told Entertainment Tonight it was “certainly life-changing” but in a good way. “[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy,” he shared with the outlet. “All is good.”

The couple keeps their daughter’s image private on their social media for the most part. But have been very open about their parenthood journey. Back in April, for instance, Chopra shared with The Indian Express what kind of mother she wants to be to her daughter. “I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing onto my child,” she said. “I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life.”

And Malti will definitely have two supportive parents as she does just that, including a mom who makes sure she always has a cute outfit.