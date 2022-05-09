Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share First Photo Of Baby After Over 100 Days In NICU

Most new mothers are pretty ecstatic on their first Mother’s Day, but Priyanka Chopra had even more to celebrate than the average first-time mom. After welcoming her newborn daughter with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy, the couple were finally able to take their little bundle of joy home from the hospital after more than 100 days in the NICU. Chopra was also ready to share her joy on Instagram with the very first photo of baby Malti Marie.

The accomplished actress and her pop star husband posted the same touching picture of their expanding family of three. In a recent picture on Instagram, Chopra cradled Malti close to her chest while Jonas held the baby’s tiny hand. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Chopra captioned the post.

Although Chopra did not elaborate on the specifics of Malti’s extended hospital stay, it must have been a very grueling experience, especially for new parents. Despite this difficulty, Chopra was still able to respond with impressive grace and gratitude. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” she continued.

Chopra went on to thank all the people who helped make her a mama, including her medical team and doting husband.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️.”

Ever the proud daughter, Chopra also took the time to shout out her mom, an accomplished doctor, as well as her mother-in-law. It seems the close family is celebrating baby Malti’s homecoming together and the grandmas, who inspired the newborn’s name, are already in babysitting mode. In a recent IG story, Chopra posted a photo of both grandmothers in coordinated outfits.

Although Malti’s face was not visible in their first family photo, by the looks of things, Malti’s fashion is still on-point. The newborn was dressed in an adorable tulle dress and matching bow headband, proving even badass babies look precious in pink bows.