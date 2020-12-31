As 2020 comes to an end, Queen Elizabeth reflected on the past year in a touching post on Instagram. And in it, there's a photo of the queen reading a card from her great grandkids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — as a heartwarming highlight of her 2020.

On Dec. 31, Queen Elizabeth II shared her New Year's message on the royal family's official Instagram account. The queen showcased four different photos highlighting different moments from this unprecedented year — from knighting Captain Sir Tom Moore in July to turning the round tower at Windsor Castle blue in honor of the National Health Service staff. But one of her highlights was when she and husband, Prince Philip, received a handmade card from their great grandkids for their 73rd wedding anniversary in November.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids — 7-year-old son, Prince George, 5-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old son, Prince Louis — made and decorated the card themselves for their great grandparent's wedding anniversary. A close-up look at the hand crafted masterpiece, adorned with a colorful "73" and polka dots shows that the royal kids love using colors from the rainbow and are excellent at coloring inside the lines.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their wedding anniversary this year at Windsor Castle on Nov. 20, but didn't have any major plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to People. Because of this, the handmade card must have meant a lot to them.

As we all look forward to the new year, the queen's New Year's message is one to remember. As she wrote, "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."