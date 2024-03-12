Queen Camilla Had The Best Joke When She Was Gifted Her Own Barbie Doll

The rest of the royal family might be having something of a week, but not Queen Camilla. The 76-year-old royal was all smiles at a recent event for women and girls at Buckingham Palace, looking especially delighted when she was given a Barbie doll made in her likeness. So delighted, in fact, that she even cracked a gentle little joke about it.

Queen Camilla hosted women and girls at Buckingham Palace as president of the Women of the World festival, which celebrates the achievements of women and girls for International Women’s Day, and was presented with her own Barbie. A doll dressed in a royal blue fit-and-flare dress with a short black capelet, just like Queen Camilla herself was wearing, and sporting a bright blonde bob cut much like her own. Both Queen Camilla and her Barbie were even wearing the same jewelry, a WOW (Women of the World) brooch in honor of her work with the organization.

When she was handed her Barbie doll, Queen Camilla, who was hosting fellow royals like Queen Mathilde of Belgium and celebrities like Dame Helen Mirren and Spice Girl Mel B, looked delighted and joked, “You’ve taken about 50 years off my life — we should all have a Barbie,” per The Guardian.

The official Barbie Instagram page shared Queen Camilla’s Barbie along with the message, “A force for change 👑 Barbie honors Her Majesty The Queen with a one-of-a-kind doll in recognition of her leadership of @wowglobal, as they aim to change the way society sees girls and offers opportunities for their future.” Check out the handbag and stockings. The attention to detail is pretty incredible.

Queen Camilla is probably well aware that she is not the first member of the royal family to have a Barbie created in her honor. Back in 2022, Mattel marked Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service on the throne with her first ever Barbie. “Last year, Barbie launched the Tribute Collection to celebrate visionaries for their incredible contributions, impact and legacy as trailblazers,” Barbie said in a statement shared with Romper at the time. “As the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, The Queen’s extraordinary 70-year reign has seen her lead with a devotion to duty, humanitarian efforts, and a life of public service.”

Queen Elizabeth and Queen Camilla’s Barbies will hopefully live side-by-side on some prestigious shelf at Buckingham Palace. Awaiting a third Barbie for the Princess of Wales, perhaps.