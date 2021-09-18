Queen Elizabeth Used to Act In Her School Plays & The Pics Are Adorable

When Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret were growing up at Windsor Castle, the two sisters loved putting on plays together. Imagine, so many of us spent our childhoods dressing up as princesses and there they were, actual princesses, pretending to be someone else. Although to be fair, at least one of them was frequently dressing up as a princess in their plays.

During World War II, Princesses Margaret and Elizabeth were evacuated from Buckingham Palace to stay at the Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle to keep them safe. During that time, their parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth would spend their weeks in London and then come up to Windsor Castle on the weekends. Where it seems their daughters often had a special surprise for them; they put on plays to entertain their parents and their guests.

The new hobby came after Princess Margaret, who was then just 11 years old, decided to raise money to provide comfort for the fighting soldiers by putting on a pantomime (or a play). The first play they put on was Cinderella in 1941, according to Tatler, and from there a new passion was born. Both sisters loved performing for their guests, and decades later, royal fans still love seeing photos of a young future queen, dressed as a prince, acting her little heart out.

Queen Elizabeth as Prince Charming Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth got into full costume to play Prince Charming to Princess Margaret’s Cinderella in 1941. She went for the wig and everything.

Happy To Gender Swap Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Look at how happy Queen Elizabeth looked to be playing Prince Charming in her fancy little coat? Her sister Princess Margaret only ever played the female roles.

Acting Out As Aladdin FILES/AFP/Getty Images When Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret put on their own version of Aladdin in 1943, they helped to make the costumes. And probably should have considered some of the more problematic makeup elements.

Bending The Knee To Margaret Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images As Aladdin, Queen Elizabeth once again took on the traditionally male role. This time bending the knee to her younger sister, who doesn’t look like she minds at all.

Taking The Stage By Storm Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth played alongside her sister and several other members of the royal household in a play called “Old Mother Red Riding Boots” in 1944.

Two Sisters, One Jockey Fox Photos/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images “Old Mother Red Riding Boots” looked like an especially fun pantomime for Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. And that man who is playing a jockey.

Another Christmas, Another Prince Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth looked to be getting into the spirit of things when she played Prince Florizel in 1941.

A Dignified Prince Charming Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images One of Queen Elizabeth’s costume changes for Cinderella included this nipped waist coat and tights that would actually be a cool outfit today, she was very cutting edge.

Going It Alone Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images While the two sisters were pretty much inseparable as children, Princess Elizabeth did get one brief moment on stage alone. And she looked like she held her own too.