Quinta Brunson is thinking about children. And work. And trying to balance it all. And she’s simply not sure how she can do it. So in other words, the Abbott Elementary star and creator is looking at eventually becoming a working mom with clear-eyed realism.

Brunson was recently profiled in The New Yorker after her history-making Emmy win for best comedic actress, the first Black woman to take home the award in 40 years. She spoke to the publication about her life on set and her life at home with husband Kevin Jay Anik, who works in California’s legalized cannabis industry, and how those two lives intersect. Particularly when considering the possibility of welcoming children in the future.

At the moment, Brunson admitted that even scheduling a date night with her husband is something to celebrate, noting that going out for a late night dinner together recently felt like “a big deal” as it was their “first date in a long time.” Those scheduling challenges, she told the publication, have her thinking about what becoming a mother might look like for her.

“I want a baby, but I think I’ll either be the world’s worst mom or the world’s best mom,” Brunson told The New Yorker. “I’d want to be there for that kid’s every waking moment, but I also know how much I love work, and nothing keeps me away from work — and it worries me.”

Quinta Brunson and her husband, Kevin Jay Anik, in 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brunson’s concerns will absolutely having working moms nodding along in agreement. Being passionate about work and passionate about raising children are not always two passions that reside in harmony together. Celebrity moms like Gwen Stefani have spoken out recently about the horrible guilt about leaving their children to work, and there’s really not an easy answer for it.

Fortunately for Brunson, she grew up watching her own mom not just work, but dedicate herself to her work. And was so affected by this that she was inspired to create Abbott Elementary based on her mom’s work as an elementary school teacher. “I was in my mother’s class, her kindergarten class. I was in her class and I went to the same school where she taught for like six years, including kindergarten. So I rode to school with her, rode home with her, watched her work more at home. It’s just getting such a different view. And I really credit my mom’s experience for helping me to create the show,” Brunson told Kelly Clarkson in 2022.

Brunson has several super exciting projects in the works right now beyond Abbott Elementary. She has been slotted to star in a new animated version of Cat In The Hat with Bill Hader and Bowen Yang, and told The New Yorker that she’s starting to develop another new television series. She has hit a real sweet spot in her career where she has the autonomy to develop new projects that truly interest her. And if one day her path also includes motherhood, hopefully she finds that balance — and then shares her secrets with the rest of us once she does.