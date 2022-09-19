Another Rainbow Appeared On The Eve Of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

The day that Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 years old on Sept. 8, a beautiful double rainbow appeared over Westminster Hall. It was a lovely moment that did not escape the hundreds of well-wishers gathered to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth at the time. And it was not the last time a rainbow would appear over Westminster Hall. On Sunday evening, the night before Her Majesty’s funeral, another rainbow appeared so suddenly that the crowds gathered reportedly “gasped” at the sight.

More to come...