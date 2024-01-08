Reese Witherspoon Pre-Games For The Golden Globes With Son Deacon In Sweet Video

Reese Witherspoon didn’t need to look too far to find a perfect date for the Golden Globes on Sunday. She was accompanied by her son Deacon, and the two of them were so excited for their glamorous night out that they discovered a new family “theme song” to get them pumped up.

The Big Little Lies star attended the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night with her 20-year-old son Deacon Phillipe, who she co-parents with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe along with her 24-year-old daughter Ava. The two were clearly excited to hit the red carpet together for the big night, with Deacon telling People that this was his “first Golden Globes and really my first awards show.” He went on to share that his mom told him to remember a few key items for the evening, “There’s two main things: gum, hand sanitizer and be nice to everyone,” he told the outlet. And also, of course, to have some fun. Which the two were already doing ahead of the awards show.

Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of the mother and son duo preparing for their big night out, with Deacon noting as they left for the event that this was their “pre-game, we’re walking through the tunnel.” Witherspoon added, “Do they play the NFL music?” and proceeded to hum the tune to Rocky, which Deacon noted was incorrect. They eventually settled on the NFL theme song, and off they went.

“This may be our new family theme song, y’all! 🎶 I loved this pre @goldenglobes moment together,” Witherspoon captioned the video.

Witherspoon’s fans loved the video and especially related to her confusing the two songs. “I always get the songs wrong with my teenage/young adult kids too,” wrote one person, while Octavia Spencer wrote, “Definitely Rocky theme!! Bless your little heart.”

The proud mom, who also shares 10-year-old son Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth, was ready to go the distance after her pump up theme song, apparently. Deacon told People that he was “just following” his mom for the night when asked if he had a curfew. “She’s the party animal and I’m just trying to keep up,” he told the outlet.

Of course she’s ready to party. She has her son at her side and a new theme song under her belt. The world is her oyster.