Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son is nearly a year old and we are just finding out his name now. The Daily Mail obtained a copy of their son’s birth certificate, and if you had high expectations for what Queen Rihanna might name her son, prepare to have those expectations exceeded. Because the couple named their son in honor of a member of the Wu-Tang Clan, which makes him the coolest kid in class years before he even heads to school.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son is named RZA Athelston Mayers, according to the Daily Mail. While the couple has not confirmed their son’s name nor their reason for choosing that name, it’s worth noting that RZA is a member of the Wu-Tang Clan. As for his middle name, Rocky’s real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, so that points to a clear tribute to his dad.

Rocky himself was named after legendary rapper Rakim, who he met when he was a baby according to Rakim himself. “I remember a long time ago, driving through Harlem. A lady walks across the street. I’m at the light, she walks across the street. She got the carriage and everything,” Rakim told Hot 97 in 2019. “She says, ‘Can you sign this for me?’ I never say no. I say, ‘What’s his name?’ Rakim. I’m like word? She’s like, ‘Rakim.’ I sign the joint, I remember that day, cause that was the first time hearing someone named their son after me. Like I said, humbling experience.”

Rihanna opened up to The Washington Post last year about her decision to keep her son’s name private, explaining that she and Rocky “just didn’t get around to it yet really.” She added, “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.” Now that the Daily Mail has revealed her son’s name, maybe she’ll feel a bit of freedom in RZA’s name being “out there.”

As Rihanna and A$AP Rocky prepare to welcome their second baby, they will have a big job on their hands trying to find a name to stand up to RZA. Knowing the couple, their fans probably won’t find out their second baby’s name until they’re closing in on their first birthday so we have lots of time to wonder.