Rihanna’s return to the stage was one for the books. Not only did she stun us all with her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance — packed full of her iconic hits like “Bitch Better Have My Money” and “Umbrella.” Rhi Rhi also dropped an epic announcement: she’s pregnant with her second child!

On Feb. 12, following her halftime performance in Arizona, a representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is pregnant again and expecting her second child. The news was also confirmed by People on Sunday. The “Diamonds” singer welcomed her first child, a son, with rapper A$AP Rocky, in May 2022.

Rihanna made the exciting announcement in Phoenix as she graced the halftime show stage in a bright, form-fitting red look and her hair slicked back in a pony tail. Throughout her performance, she rubbed her hand over her belly as she belted out to classics like “Umbrella,” “Work,” “We Found Love,” and “Where Have You Been.”

Following her epic halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII, a rep for Rihanna confirmed that she’s pregnant with her second child. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With her first pregnancy, Rihanna also went for a big reveal. In January 2022, the 34-year-old singer announced she was pregnant with her first child through a photo shoot in New York City by photographer Miles Diggs.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Rihanna talked about how becoming a mother made her feel unstoppable. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens when you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything,” the Savage X Fenty founder said during an interview with Apple Music. “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was — because I haven’t been on stage in seven years — there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that.”

And one day, her newest addition will get to look back at this day and see just that.