Rihanna is having a baby with A$AP Rocky. We are allowed to know this because she revealed it herself in a fabulous photo shoot in January and stunned the world. She gave us permission to know. In other words, don’t just walk up to Rihanna and ask her out of the blue if her baby is a boy or a girl. But don’t worry, she made it clear in no uncertain terms that she won’t be sharing that info until she feels like it. As is her right.

The “Diamonds” singer was busy owning Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, wearing a sheer black lingerie-inspired dress over her baby bump and knee high leather boots, when Tim Blanks, Business of Fashion editor-at-large, made the bizarre choice of annoying her. How? Blanks decided to ask “boy or girl?” about the baby she is expecting.

“That was the wrong question to ask Rihanna while the boom mikes of the fashion world were eavesdropping over our heads,” Blanks shared on Instagram as a hilarious little mea culpa. “But she does make the most radiant expectant mother. A real ray of light on a dark day.”

Please take a moment to appreciate the blend of irritation and incredulity on this icon’s face.

Rihanna has made it abundantly clear that she has no interest in sharing information with the world until she is good and ready. After all, she shocked everyone with her pregnancy announcement in January, and she admitted that she didn’t tell her own friends she was expecting until her craving for sweets had them all suspicious. “They're around me, they know my habits,” Rihanna told E! recently. “They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts.” Naturally, they were surprised when she told them, but maybe not as surprised as Rihanna herself when someone had the audacity to ask her “boy or girl?”

Here is the important lesson we can all learn from this; never ask a pregnant woman anything too personal. Wait for her to tell you. Especially if she is Rihanna.