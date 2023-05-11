Robert De Niro Revealed The Name Of His 7th Child & Shared A Cute Baby Photo

Earlier this week, 79-year-old Robert De Niro announced that he had just become a father for the seventh time. “I just had a baby,” he told ET Canada while promoting his new movie About My Father, and at the time he left it at that. He didn’t share the baby’s sex or name or the identity of the birth mother. On Thursday, the proud dad whose kids range in age from 51 years old to newborn, decided it was time to share his baby’s name with the world along with a sweet photo. And she’s just precious.

De Niro sat down for an interview with Gayle King at CBS Mornings to discuss About My Father, written by Sebastian Maniscalco and loosely based on his relationship with his own dad Salvo, but did not bring up the fact that he had welcomed a baby because, as he told King in a later phone conversation, “I didn’t want to take anything away from the movie.” De Niro went on to allow King to share his child’s name and sex, and even a photo.

Welcome to the world Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, who was born on April 6. De Niro shares Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen and they are “over the moon.” De Niro also told King that his seventh baby was “planned.”

Check out that full head of hair, she’s pretty incredible.

King wasn’t the only person to be surprised about The Godfather star’s new addition. De Niro’s co-star Maniscalco was in the dark as well, telling Extra! that he “was informed today that he had the baby. I didn't know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby but ... God bless him. He's a very soft-spoken individual, loves to spend time with his family and I'm happy for him.”

Little Gia joins six older siblings including De Niro’s 51-year-old daughter Drena and 46-year-old son Raphael with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, as well as 24-year-old son Elliot and 11-year-old daughter Helen Grace with actress ex-wife Grace Hightower. Gia was also born an aunt, as De Niro has four grandchildren.