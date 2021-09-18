Get To Know 12 Of The Cutest Royal Babies Around The World

Few things can illicit the sort of enthusiastic swooning and affectionate oohing and awwing response that a cute chubby-cheeked baby can draw forth an otherwise sensible adult. There’s just something about babies and toddlers that warms the heart — and these 12 royal babies are no exception. In fact, these royal babies — all born to royal families around the world within the last four years — may just be the cutest royals around.

Royal families around the world have been busy welcoming a slew of new members into their ranks. The births of new princes and princesses, as well as royal tots who do without grand titles, are always occasions worth celebrating. And while some of these royal babes lead rather public lives compared to some of their counterparts (and thus, like Britain’s Prince Louis, may be more familiar to you than others), all are too adorable for words. But of course, this isn’t a complete list as not every royal baby has had their picture made public. Some, like, Lilibet Diana, born to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in June, have yet to make their public debut.

From 4-month-old Prince Julian of Sweden happily making spit bubbles during his christening to 17-month-old HRH Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck of Bhutan enjoying a sunny day in a garden, these royal babies will melt your heart with their bright smiles.

But don't just take my word for it. Scroll down to take a peek at 12 royal children so cute they'll have you swooning:

Prince Gabriel of Sweden — age 4 Prince Gabriel is the second son of Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia. As his father is fourth in line to the throne (following his older sister Crown Princess Victoria and her two children), Prince Gabriel is believed to be sixth in the line of succession, following his older brother, 5-year-old Prince Alexander. Born on August 31, 2017, Prince Gabriel will soon celebrate his fourth birthday.

Prince Louis of Britain — age 3 Prince Louis is the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. He was born on April 23, 2018, and follows his older brother and sister — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — as fifth-in-line to the British throne. According to Prince William, Louis especially loves tractors and diggers.

Princess Elisabeth Tatiana of Hanover — age 3 Princess Elisabeth was born to Prince Ernst August of Hanover and his wife Princess Ekaterina, on February 22, 2018. She currently has one younger brother, Prince Welf August, although it was announced by Hello! in March that Princess Ekaterina is expecting. In April 2020, Princess Elisabeth joined her mother and younger brother in posing for Tatiana Casiraghi’s fashion brand Muzungu Sisters. She can be seen sitting to the right of her mother, above.

Prince Stefan of Serbia — age 3 Prince Stefan was born to Prince Philip and Princess Danica on February 25, 2018. He is reported to be the first male child to be born in Belgrade to Serbia’s royal family in 90 years, making his birth especially joyous. Currently, Serbia is a parliamentary democracy that holds competitive multi-party elections for a variety of national and local positions. The royal family holds no power or throne.

Princess Adrienne of Sweden — age 3 Princess Adrienne is Prince Gabriel’s cousin. She was born to Sweden’s Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O’Neill on March 9, 2018, and has two older siblings, 7-year-old Princess Leonore and 6-year-old Prince Nicolas. Her father opted not to take on a royal title and is therefore not considered an official member of Sweden’s royal family. As a result, Adrienne, Leonore, and Nicolas are believed to have been given the royal surname of Bernadotte rather than adopt their father’s surname.

Lena Elizabeth Tindall of Britain — age 3 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lena Elizabeth Tindall is one of Queen Elizabeth’s 11 great-grandchildren. Born to Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s only daughter, on June 18, 2018, the tiny tot recently turned 3. But Lena is no longer Zara’s youngest. She and her husband Mike Tindall welcomed their third child, a son whom they named Lucas Philip, in March following a rather quick and unplanned home birth in the bathroom.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor of Britain — age 2 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Archie, their first child together, on May 6, 2019. As the couple has moved to step down from their roles as senior working members of Britain’s royal family, they’ve also opted to keep Archie largely out of the public eye. Since his birth, the couple has shared only a few photographs of their son. Prince Harry and Meghan have also yet to share any photos of their daughter Lilibet Diana, whom they welcomed on June 4.

Prince Welf August of Hanover — age 2 Prince Ernst August and Princess Ekaterina of Hanover became a family of four when they welcomed Prince Welf August on March 14, 2019. The couple included a family photo taken on the day of Prince Welf’s baptism in a thank you card to well-wishers.

Prince Maximilian of Belgium — age 23 months Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta of Belgium welcomed their son Prince Maximilian on September 6, 2019. He is the second great-grandchild of King Albert II and Queen Paola of Belgium and is expected to be given the title of Archduke.

Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck of Bhutan — age 17 months King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan welcomed their second child on March 19, 2020. To celebrate Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck’s first birthday, the couple released a series of adorable portraits and sweet family photos snapped among beautiful spring blossoms in the Lingkana Palace gardens.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank of Britain — age 6 months Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9. In naming their son August Philip Hawke, the couple paid tribute to multiple royals. The six-month-old’s middle name is, of course, a tribute to the late Prince Philip while the BBC has reported the name August is believed to be a tribute to Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert, whose middle name was Augustus.