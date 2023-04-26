Rumer Willis Welcomes Baby Girl In Home Birth & Her Name Is Beautiful

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are officially grandparents to a sweet baby girl! Rumer Willis announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas have welcomed their first child, a daughter, in a home birth earlier this month. And her name is precious.

“Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic,” Willis captioned a photo of her newborn daughter. “Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of.” The new mom didn’t share the inspiration behind her daughter’s name, but the meaning is beautiful. Louetta is of Germanic origin and means “fame,” “loud,” and “fighter.”

Back in December, Willis revealed that she and Thomas, a musician who also goes by DRT professionally, were expecting their first child together, making her parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis grandparents for the first time. At the time, Moore said she was ready to be “entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

After Willis announced the birth of her daughter, The House Bunny star’s famous friends and family members quickly commented on her post to share their congratulations.

“Pure love for this little birdie,” Moore commented about her new granddaughter.

“Omg we love her so so much,” Emma Heming Willis, Bruce’s wife, wrote, along with three heart eye emojis.

“Hi my tiny petal. We missed you so much for so long. Ill love you every moment of every day! Youre [sic] kooky aunts are obsessed with you,” Willis’ sister Tallulah Willis commented.

“Yes mama …. Magical!” actress Hilary Duff wrote.

“Welcome to the best days!! Congrats!!!!” actor Steve Kazee commented.

Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with dementia in February, previously shared his excitement about becoming a grandfather. “He is happy about becoming a grandpa,” an insider told People in December 2022. “He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together. Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more.” The Die Hard actor shares daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with Moore and two young girls, Mabel and Evelyn, with his wife Emma. And keeping up with his girl dad title, he’s now has a little granddaughter.

The family has become a strong unit since Bruce’s diagnosis. In March, they all celebrated the actor’s 68th birthday together and will surely share more special moments now that Louetta Isley has arrived.