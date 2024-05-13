It might’ve been Mother’s Day, but Rumer Willis gave all of us on Instagram a sentimental gift. On Sunday, the mom of one posted a sweet video montage documenting her pregnancy and moments with her daughter Louetta, including a few clips of her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore cuddling their adorable granddaughter.

“Oh my girl. Being your mama is the greatest hurt in the whole entire world. You are my everything,” she captioned her post. “Becoming a mother has been the portal I always knew it was and yet so much more than I ever imagined.”

Rumer, 35, and her partner Derek Richard Thomas, 29, welcomed Louetta in a home birth on April 18, 2023. All of her sisters and mom Demi Moore were there was she was born and, based on her Instagram reel, they’ve all been there watching her grow up ever since.

“Growing you in my belly and watching you grow this last year has been the privilege of my life my tiny tender, strong, hilarious, fiery, wild child you and the sweetest most loving being I have ever known,” she added. “It is such a gift to be loved by you and I know I’m not the only one who feels it. Everyone who meets you if complete taken with you and can’t believe how magic you are.”

Set to “This Will Be” by Natalie Cole, the video montage features several clips and photos from her pregnancy as well as many precious moments over the past year since Louetta arrived. One clip features her father Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2022, holding the 1-year-old on his lap, while another shows Moore cuddling her granddaughter sleeping on her chest.

“Every day with you is so fun and wonderful,” Rumer’s Mother’s Day post continued. “I love your singing and silly faces and scrunched nose when you smell flowers. 🌸 you are my bestest little friend and truly the love of my life. Louetta Isley you are a ⭐️.”

Louetta recently celebrated her first birthday last month and her mom shared another sweet Instagram post gushing about her baby girl, who she called her “best friend and partner in crime.”

“Every day you grow and learn more and you are my greatest teacher and my deepest love,” she captioned her birthday post for Louetta in April. “You are a gift to every one you meet and your smile is almost blinding it’s so magical. Your laugh is my favorite sound in the whole wide world. Your tiny kisses are the best thing to wake up to. I love you so deep in my bones my tiny daughter. I can’t wait to see what this next year brings!!”