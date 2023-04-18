Ryan Reynolds Says The Transition From 3 To 4 Kids Wasn’t A “Huge” Adjustment

Ryan Reynolds became a dad of four when he and wife Blake Lively welcomed their fourth baby earlier this year. Potentially some time in early February, as Lively casually let fans know by posting a photo without a baby bump. The couple have long been incredibly private about their home life with their children, to the point where they have yet to confirm whether their fourth child is a boy or a girl. But still, becoming a dad of four was a momentous enough occasion for Reynolds to open up a little in an interview. And what he had to say about the transition from three kids to four kids might surprise you.

Reynolds sat down for a chat with Entertainment Tonight Canada at the Canadian Screen Awards recently, and naturally the conversation turned to his life at home with Lively and their daughters James (7), Inez (6), and Betty (3), as well as their baby, whose name and sex they’ve not yet shared. When asked how his family was coping with their new addition, Reynolds joked, “I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great. They have a private Instagram account that I follow.”

He did get serious when talking about the difference in adjusting from three to four kids in the house. “You know, two to three was a huge jump… three to four less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively brought all four kids to a soccer match earlier this month. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Both Lively and Reynolds come from big families, in his case a family of four boys. And if you’re hoping to find out if this new baby is a boy, Reynolds “ain’t tellin,’” as he told CNBC in February. Right from the beginning, the Deadpool star was feeling positive about these new family dynamics, saying at the time, “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble.” Still, he’s realistic about the sheer volume of children in the home, adding “it’s a zoo over here.”

A zoo, yes, but perhaps slightly more organized than he was expecting.